Florida State

KOCO

Looking at historic February weather, snow events in Oklahoma

February is normally a snowy season in Oklahoma, with the month seeing plenty of snow events. The most recent major snow event in the Sooner State was in 2021 when Oklahoma saw up to 10 inches of snow and a record-breaking cold snap. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. KOCO...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma

A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow is expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. State lawmakers raised concerns over two major parts of the speech: tax cuts and transgender care. Just last week, the governor said the number one thing he wants to see out of session is tax cuts but a powerful lawmaker, the Senate’s budget chair, did not jump on board just yet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address, lays out top priorities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fifth State of the State address, laying out his top priorities. With that, the 59th Legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol was underway. KOCO 5 breaks down some of the big topics the governor discussed and looks at how they could fare once lawmakers start debating them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Arkansas man accused of possessing unregistered bomb arrested in Texas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man on the run after he was accused of having an unregistered bomb inside his home has been arrested in Arkansas. On Jan. 31, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta's home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. A news release says investigators found multiple explosive devices inside the residence.
FORT SMITH, AR

