Related
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
KOCO
Major change made to legislation looking to ban gender transition care in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A major change was made to legislation looking to ban gender transition care in Oklahoma. Republican lawmakers changed the age restriction from 26 to 18 before pushing that bill ahead. Several demonstrators who were at the Capitol protesting gender legislation on Monday said this change is saving a lot of people from harm.
KOCO
Thousands of supporters, roses fill Oklahoma Capitol for yearly tradition
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of supporters and roses filled the Oklahoma Capitol for a yearly tradition. The annual tradition at the Oklahoma Capitol took on a new tone this year. Rather than rallying legislators to ban abortion, Wednesday’s "Rose Day" was more of a celebration. Since the last...
KOCO
Governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care drew protestors at Oklahoma Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care in Oklahoma drew protestors both inside and outside of the Capitol. Protestors said they feel as though their community is under attack. The governor said it’s about protecting young people. The protestors looked at bills passed, such...
KOCO
Oklahoma governor says state of the state is strongest it’s ever been
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor said the state of the state is the strongest it’s ever been. Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his speech before a joint session of lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. His speech boasted of successes in the past four years but then he looked forward.
KOCO
Looking at historic February weather, snow events in Oklahoma
February is normally a snowy season in Oklahoma, with the month seeing plenty of snow events. The most recent major snow event in the Sooner State was in 2021 when Oklahoma saw up to 10 inches of snow and a record-breaking cold snap. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. KOCO...
KOCO
New Oklahoma Kid Governor sworn in; program aims to teach about government
OKLAHOMA CITY — There's a new governor in town, and she's only in fifth grade. The governor's shoes are big ones to fill, but it's an early start to children learning about how government works. And what better way than to elect a student to be Oklahoma's Kid Governor?
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow is expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers set to discuss bills as 2023 legislative session starts
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt kicked off the 2023 legislative session Monday at the Oklahoma state Capitol, and now lawmakers are getting to work. On Tuesday, bills will begin the long journey to becoming laws. The first stop is always the respective committee. In the Senate, there will...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. State lawmakers raised concerns over two major parts of the speech: tax cuts and transgender care. Just last week, the governor said the number one thing he wants to see out of session is tax cuts but a powerful lawmaker, the Senate’s budget chair, did not jump on board just yet.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address, lays out top priorities
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fifth State of the State address, laying out his top priorities. With that, the 59th Legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol was underway. KOCO 5 breaks down some of the big topics the governor discussed and looks at how they could fare once lawmakers start debating them.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt lays out priorities ahead of Oklahoma's legislative session
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's legislative session kicks off Monday. Ahead of Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address, KOCO 5 sat down with the governor to discuss his priorities ahead of the next session. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. Open the video player above for the full...
KOCO
Arkansas man accused of possessing unregistered bomb arrested in Texas
FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man on the run after he was accused of having an unregistered bomb inside his home has been arrested in Arkansas. On Jan. 31, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta's home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. A news release says investigators found multiple explosive devices inside the residence.
Stimulus 2023: Monthly program to issue $300 payments to recipients for two years
Anyone living in two townships in Ohio may be eligible to participate in a program that would give them $300 every month.
KOCO
Attorneys for man on death row in Oklahoma say new evidence shows he’s innocent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for a man set to be put to death in Oklahoma this year said new evidence shows he’s innocent. They’ve now filed an appeal on behalf of Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted of a 1996 murder. Attorneys for the inmate claim the wrong Sanchez was put behind bars for the murder of Jewell Busken.
