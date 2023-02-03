Read full article on original website
West Springfield Police searching for shoplifting suspect
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect. Investigators said he is allegedly responsible for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in West Springfield last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder
HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
Massachusetts State Police identify human remains found at Stanley Park in Westfield
Police identify partial human remains that were found inside Stanley Park in Westfield on Saturday.
West Springfield Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing from a business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.
Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police have recovered a body they believe is a man who fled from a traffic stop over the weekend. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper stopped a 2003 Subaru Forester on Union Street, near Eastwood Drive, in Westfield shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday for revoked insurance.
Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall...
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a hunter at the park found partial skeletal remains in a wooded and swampy area adjacent to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday. Local and state investigators responded to the area and searched for more bones or personal items, but nothing more was found. Another search was conductred on Tuesday and, similarly, no other items or remains were found.
Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
Holyoke Crews respond to car accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received the call around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said that they located a vehicle on its side. The...
West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
Tuesday night news update
In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Ludlow police locate missing 37-year-old
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
Springfield Renaissance parent speaks out after teacher’s arrest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has been arrested for statutory rape and now, a mother of a student at his current school is speaking out. David Weremay, 44, was arrested in a parking lot on Carew Street on January 27. New details have emerged after Western Mass News obtained court documents that detailed his alleged crimes.
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
Police ID hiker found dead in Burrillville pond
Police say she is a practicing child psychologist in Holliston, Mass.
