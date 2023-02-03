ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police searching for shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect. Investigators said he is allegedly responsible for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in West Springfield last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder

HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police have recovered a body they believe is a man who fled from a traffic stop over the weekend. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper stopped a 2003 Subaru Forester on Union Street, near Eastwood Drive, in Westfield shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday for revoked insurance.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a hunter at the park found partial skeletal remains in a wooded and swampy area adjacent to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday. Local and state investigators responded to the area and searched for more bones or personal items, but nothing more was found. Another search was conductred on Tuesday and, similarly, no other items or remains were found.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics

A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Renaissance parent speaks out after teacher’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has been arrested for statutory rape and now, a mother of a student at his current school is speaking out. David Weremay, 44, was arrested in a parking lot on Carew Street on January 27. New details have emerged after Western Mass News obtained court documents that detailed his alleged crimes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy