Buying a pre-owned electric car? You could get a $4K rebate

By Manny Gomez
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – If you’re buying or leasing a pre-owned electric vehicle and are a PG&E Electric customer you may qualify for up to $4,000 in rebates.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), announced its new Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. It provides qualified residential customers up to $4,000 when purchasing or leasing a pre-owned EV. It aims to distribute more than $78 million to promote the adoption of EVs and make EV ownership more affordable for customers.

When purchasing or leasing an eligible pre-owned all-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid EV, current PG&E customers may qualify to receive a $1,000 or $4,000 rebate based on household income. To take advantage of this offer, interested customers need to successfully submit a rebate application within 180 days of purchase or lease. This program has no impact on customer rates.

“This new rebate program addresses the continued growth of the pre-owned EV market with a focus on making EVs more affordable for all customers throughout our service area. Affordability can be a barrier to EV adoption, and this program will help offset costs for our customers who want to explore pre-owned EV ownership.”

-Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation

This program is funded by the California Air Resources Board’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). This is an initiative designated to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. PG&E earns LCFS credits for supplying low-carbon fuel in the form of electricity, and re-distributes funds generated from the sale of those credits through customer programs.

For more information, you can visit their website .

