Idaho House committee votes for more infrequent school elections

An Idaho House committee has voted to take away two yearly opportunities for school districts to ask their patrons for money. The bill sponsored by Rep. Joe Alfieri (R-Coeur d'Alene) would remove the options for March and August school-related elections. That would leave the primary election in May and the general election in November as their two choices.
