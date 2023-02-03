Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
West Valley police respond to stabbing, shots fired in separate incidents overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — West Valley City police responded to two calls of weapons being used that bookended the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, one involving a gun and one involving a knife. It started with a call of a late-night stabbing. Authorities were searching for a...
KUTV
17-year-old charged with murder in July 2022 triple homicide at West Jordan party
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after three teens were shot and killed at a party back in July. Steven Donovan Carmona was tried as an adult and was charged Wednesday on several counts including three counts of aggravated murder and eight count of felony discharge of a firearm.
Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box
This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
Bicyclist charged in alleged assault of UTA bus driver
A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver.
KUTV
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following road rage incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested following a road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports from a man that a white car was following him near 800 W North Temple Street on Monday around 3 a.m.
ABC 4
Utah Department of Corrections responds to three assaults against prison staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Since Jan. 21, there have been three assaults against Utah State Correctional facility staff, prompting an investigation and possible charges to be filed. The first assault took place on Jan. 21 when a correctional officer was allegedly attacked while working a section of...
KUTV
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
ABC 4
Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
KUTV
Hunter High lockout protocol lifted after suspicious activity near school
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Hunter High School and nearby Hunter Elementary School were both placed on lockout protocol Tuesday morning as police investigated suspicious activity in the area, according to a statement from the Granite School District. According to the district's lockout protocol, school officials lock the outside...
kslnewsradio.com
Man’s arm partially amputated by farm equipment Tuesday afternoon
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was partially amputated while harvesting crops on monastery land Tuesday. According to David Reed, chief of Weber Fire District, a male in his 20s was working with a company growing crops on monastery land. Reed says the man was using an “auger of...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
KSLTV
USPS offers $50,000 award for information on robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — The USPS is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect. On Feb. 7 at approximately 11 a.m., a USPS employee was robbed by the suspect riding a green and white Kawasaki dirt bike at a USPS facility on 30 W 900 S.
KSLTV
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
KUTV
Should the Utah State Hospital move out of Provo?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Since 1885, the Utah State Hospital – once known as the Territorial Insane Asylum – has sat on the same plot of land, nestled against the mountains on the far east side of Provo. But there’s a discussion on Capitol hill this...
ABC 4
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities …. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and three more are in...
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
Comments / 0