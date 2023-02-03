ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Should the Utah State Hospital move out of Provo?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Since 1885, the Utah State Hospital – once known as the Territorial Insane Asylum – has sat on the same plot of land, nestled against the mountains on the far east side of Provo. But there’s a discussion on Capitol hill this...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities …. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and three more are in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

