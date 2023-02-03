ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct

Michael Irvin has been part of NFL Network’s coverage leading up to the Super Bowl, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver will now be sidelined after a woman complained about his conduct in Arizona. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled appearances for the... The post Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time

Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
101.5 KNUE

Aaron Rodgers Laughs After Joke About Him Joining Dallas Cowboys

What are the chances of Green Bay Packers quarterback joining the Dallas Cowboys, slim to none. While the Cowboys struggled once again in the playoffs this year, including the play of their very own quarterback Dak Prescott, the organization has said they are sticking with Dak. But recently at a golf tournament the idea of playing with a star on his helmet was brought up and Aaron Rogers put a big smile on his face.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Potential trade packages for Aaron Rodgers

We have entered off-season three of whether Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback in Green Bay next season. He is reportedly contemplating retirement, but there aren't many if any around the league that seem to believe that's something that's going to happen. There have been reports stating Rodgers and the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Tom Brady Announces His Decision On Broadcasting

Now that he's retired, Tom Brady has a comfy, second career waiting for him in the FOX NFL broadcast booth. But will he be returning to NFL Sundays this year? Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd today, Brady revealed his plan for broadcasting. He told Cowherd that he'll be starting with FOX in ...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

