Camden County, NC

Camden to consider SMWA request for water 'due to an emergency'

By From staff reports
 6 days ago

CAMDEN — The Camden County Board of Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss a request for water from the South Mills Water Association.

The county said the meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library at 9 a.m.

The county's public notice for the meeting said the SMWA made the request for "additional water due to an emergency."

The nature of the emergency was not stated in the notice.

Elizabeth City, NC
