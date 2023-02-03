Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Sugar beet factory closes in eastern Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An eastern Montana sugar beet refinery is shutting down production after nearly a century in business. The Billings Gazette reported the factory in Sidney will close in April due to a drop in sugar beet farming. Rep. Matt Rosendale responded to the recent report and said...
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
NBCMontana
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
NBCMontana
Montana’s tax-exempt hospitals oppose increased oversight by state officials
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nonprofit hospitals are fighting Montana’s attempt to boost oversight of the ways they claim they provide benefits to their communities in exchange for millions of dollars in tax breaks. It’s the latest clash in a national struggle between policymakers and the industry over whether hospitals’...
NBCMontana
Study shows Montanans share love for grizzly bears
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks conducted a survey, and the results show Montanans hold strong opinions for grizzly bears. According to co-author Alex Metcalf, 80-90% of respondents think bears make Montana special and residents should learn to live with them. However,...
NBCMontana
Elk checked for brucellosis test negative
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
NBCMontana
Snowpack percentages decrease after low precipitation in January
MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts are seeing snowpack percentages decrease in Montana after one month of below-normal precipitation. Weather patterns changed in early January and produced relatively dry conditions for the month, with the lowest precipitation totals along the Rocky Mountain Front. The Natural Resources Conservation Service released the following...
NBCMontana
California to disburse $400 million in grants to reinforce Health Care workforce
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — This week, Governor Newsom’s administration announced more than $400 million in grants to build upon and expand the state’s nation-leading health care workforce and infrastructure. According to the administration, this represents part of the over $1 billion in health care workforce investments to strengthen...
NBCMontana
Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement
HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
NBCMontana
Health care 'right of conscience' bill passes House Floor on 2nd reading
HELENA, Mont. — As the sixth week of the Montana Legislature gets underway, lawmakers are acting quickly on a hotly contested slate of bills. That includes House Bill 303, which would allow health care payers, providers, and workers to opt out of services based on their conscience and protect them from legal liability.
NBCMontana
VA offers free emergency health care for veterans in suicidal crisis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA is allowing any veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost. This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care up to 90 days.
NBCMontana
Bill changing Judicial Standards Commission nominations clears 2nd reading
HELENA, Mont. — Republicans in the Montana legislature are continuing to work on passing bills that they say will make the judicial branch of the state more transparent and less likely to have conflicts of interest. The latest piece of potential law regarding the judiciary that is making its...
NBCMontana
Scattered showers & breezy conditions; fog develops tonight
Scattered snow showers and breezy conditions will continue through this evening, gradually waning and giving way to a quiet and calm night. Briefly, a ridge of high pressure will build across the Northern Rockies heading into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will feature patchy freezing fog and lows in the single digits and teens, warming into the 30s tomorrow afternoon for highs.
NBCMontana
Iowa school board member faces calls to resign over social media post about parents' role in education
MARION, Iowa. (CITC) — An Iowa school board member is under fire for a social media post seemingly asserting a parent's role in their child's education. Rachel Wall was elected to represent the Linn-Mar Community School District (LMCSD) last academic year, but she is now facing calls to resign from dozens in the community. Those questioning whether Wall is suitable for the role are pointing to a public Facebook post she shared last month.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to create difficult travel over mountain passes
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through 11AM Wednesday. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 1 inch below 3500 feet and 5 to 10 inches over Lookout Pass. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Northern Clearwater Mountains-Southern Clearwater Mountains through...
NBCMontana
Isolated showers today; weather maker arrives Tuesday with mountain pass travel impacts
A weak area of high pressure will build across the west, but a wintry mix of rain and snow will linger across northwest Montana through Tuesday. An inch of snow is possible in the higher terrain. Warm days and nights have resulted in a good amount of snow melt which...
NBCMontana
Cold front to bring increasing clouds, occasional showers
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2PM Tuesday through 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region, the Lower Clark Fork Region, the Clearwater Mountains, and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A cold front will bring wind and snow later today and Wednesday. In advance of the...
