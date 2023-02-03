ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Sugar beet factory closes in eastern Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An eastern Montana sugar beet refinery is shutting down production after nearly a century in business. The Billings Gazette reported the factory in Sidney will close in April due to a drop in sugar beet farming. Rep. Matt Rosendale responded to the recent report and said...
SIDNEY, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Study shows Montanans share love for grizzly bears

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks conducted a survey, and the results show Montanans hold strong opinions for grizzly bears. According to co-author Alex Metcalf, 80-90% of respondents think bears make Montana special and residents should learn to live with them. However,...
MONTANA STATE
Elk checked for brucellosis test negative

MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
MONTANA STATE
Snowpack percentages decrease after low precipitation in January

MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts are seeing snowpack percentages decrease in Montana after one month of below-normal precipitation. Weather patterns changed in early January and produced relatively dry conditions for the month, with the lowest precipitation totals along the Rocky Mountain Front. The Natural Resources Conservation Service released the following...
MONTANA STATE
Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement

HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
MONTANA STATE
Health care 'right of conscience' bill passes House Floor on 2nd reading

HELENA, Mont. — As the sixth week of the Montana Legislature gets underway, lawmakers are acting quickly on a hotly contested slate of bills. That includes House Bill 303, which would allow health care payers, providers, and workers to opt out of services based on their conscience and protect them from legal liability.
MONTANA STATE
Scattered showers & breezy conditions; fog develops tonight

Scattered snow showers and breezy conditions will continue through this evening, gradually waning and giving way to a quiet and calm night. Briefly, a ridge of high pressure will build across the Northern Rockies heading into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will feature patchy freezing fog and lows in the single digits and teens, warming into the 30s tomorrow afternoon for highs.
MONTANA STATE
Iowa school board member faces calls to resign over social media post about parents' role in education

MARION, Iowa. (CITC) — An Iowa school board member is under fire for a social media post seemingly asserting a parent's role in their child's education. Rachel Wall was elected to represent the Linn-Mar Community School District (LMCSD) last academic year, but she is now facing calls to resign from dozens in the community. Those questioning whether Wall is suitable for the role are pointing to a public Facebook post she shared last month.
IOWA STATE
Snow showers to create difficult travel over mountain passes

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through 11AM Wednesday. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 1 inch below 3500 feet and 5 to 10 inches over Lookout Pass. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Northern Clearwater Mountains-Southern Clearwater Mountains through...
MONTANA STATE
Cold front to bring increasing clouds, occasional showers

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2PM Tuesday through 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region, the Lower Clark Fork Region, the Clearwater Mountains, and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A cold front will bring wind and snow later today and Wednesday. In advance of the...
MONTANA STATE

