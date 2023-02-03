ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Mashed

Midwest Restaurant Chains That Are Taking Over The U.S.

There are plenty of midwest restaurant chains to love, and luckily, many of them may be accessible without a road trip in the near future. Whether you've move out of the midwest, or have fond memories from past visits, sometimes the things you miss most (other than people) are the restaurants that you grew to love there.
KANSAS STATE
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Costco Uses Different Hot Dog Buns Depending On Your Location

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past decade, you're probably familiar with Costco's $1.50 hot dog combo featuring a quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and a 20-ounce soda. Remarkably, the price for the hot dog combo has stayed the same since it was first introduced in 1985. Remember when you could buy a taco from Taco Bell's value menu for 39 cents? Most young people likely don't because that ship has long since sailed, per The New York Times.
Mashed

Chef David Chang Is Blasting Costco's Rotisserie Chicken

In our increasingly busy and health-conscious world, people are looking for quick meals that offer healthier alternatives to drive-thru burgers and fries at the nearest fast-food restaurant. Readily available and quick-cooking, chicken is a popular go-to protein for lunch and dinner. According to Healthline, chicken can be part of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Restaurant From Korea Set to Open

Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.
contagionlive.com

Food Recall for Ready to Eat Sandwiches, Salads, Yogurt, Wraps

FDA says products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria and were distributed along the east coast in several states. The FDA announced that the Baltimore, MD-based Fresh Ideation Food Group is recalling food products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall includes sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
