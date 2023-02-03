ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WITN

Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
OHIO STATE
WITN

Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...
publicradioeast.org

Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month

Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center. Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation. The...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Hyde County DSS teams up with Trillium Health to provide gun locks

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firearms were the leading cause of death in children in 2022 according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Hyde County Department of Social Services and Trillium Health Resources are making efforts to ensure the safety of both children and adults when it comes to guns.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
WITN

Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
NASHVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local food truck roundup helping those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston Police to host community engagement event

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC

