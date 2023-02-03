Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
First responders take part in CPR training provided by Pitt Community College
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The sound of first responders pressing down on mannequins’ chests and breathing into their mouths to give oxygen could be seen Tuesday night at the Stokes Volunteer Fire Department. The first responders were in attendance for a CPR training course, which is offered through Pitt...
WITN
Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
WITN
RULING: Winterville town policy preventing livestreaming traffic stops violates First Amendment
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A US appeals court judge has ruled that an alleged Winterville town policy preventing livestreaming police officers during a traffic stop is a First Amendment violation. According to the ruling, Winterville Police Officer Myer Helms allegedly tried to stop Dijon Sharpe from livestreaming his own traffic...
WITN
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
WITN
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...
publicradioeast.org
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
WITN
Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center. Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation. The...
qcnerve.com
Some Health Providers Endanger Patients by Ignoring Psychiatric Advance Directives
In late summer 2021, Sue came home from work to find her 24-year-old son Michael confused. He shrugged in response to most questions and muttered words that didn’t make much sense. Sue knew something was wrong because this wasn’t the first time this had happened. Michael was involved...
WITN
Hyde County DSS teams up with Trillium Health to provide gun locks
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firearms were the leading cause of death in children in 2022 according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Hyde County Department of Social Services and Trillium Health Resources are making efforts to ensure the safety of both children and adults when it comes to guns.
Racist, or necessary to protect property? Anti-rioting bill heads to NC House floor
A bill that would amp up punishments for rioting during protests in North Carolina is racist and specifically aimed at punishing people for taking to the streets for the Black Lives Matter movement, activists told state lawmakers Wednesday. The bill’s main sponsor is House Speaker Tim Moore, who personally presented...
OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
WITN
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
WITN
Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
Local food truck roundup helping those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
WITN
East Carolina University holds an annual event to remind students they are loved
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has given a whole new meaning to the saying, “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” as ECU’s housing department hosted students honoring others’ everyday struggles, also known as the S.H.O.E.S event. Four hundred shoes were lined up across ECU’s...
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
Comments / 0