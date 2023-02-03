ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver who allegedly caused another vehicle to crash by driving on the wrong side of the road. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of Childress Road in […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO