Athens, OH

WSAZ

Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash on Wednesday, February 8 involved a large freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m.,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Guernsey County

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – 56-Year-Old Chillicothe Man Killed in Morning Crash

Chillicothe – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Troopers from the Chillicothe Patrol Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on County Road 608 (Veterans Parkway) near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by Karl F. Brown, age 56, from Chillicothe, Ohio,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Road shut down following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are responding to a crash Wednesday morning that has Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down in both directions near the 500 block, right by Edelweiss Lane. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Emergency responders at the scene...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire reported at vacant home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
FRANKFORT, OH
WSAZ

Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Cabell County Emergency Locks

A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. Potholes patched on Jefferson Road in Kanawha County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line

Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews rush to scene of house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Charleston battled an early morning house fire Wednesday. The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue near Bream Street. That’s on the city’s west side. Heavy smoke filled the Charleston sky. Several crews could be...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Potholes patched along Jefferson Road in Kanawha County

Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. he West Virginia Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a tax cut plan that will next head to consideration from the House. City of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

