KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy. Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.
ND Legislature considers bill addressing bias crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill relating to hate crimes. House Bill 1537 would define “bias crimes” in the North Dakota Century Code and would collect information on them and the groups or individuals who commit those offenses. It would also require police officers, sheriffs, state troopers, and others to receive special training about how to respond to bias crimes.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that, if passed, would have huge implications for most of the population in the state. Doctors say vaccines are vital to public health in North Dakota. “Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against...
Presidential disaster declaration approved for November snowstorm in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for the snowstorm that hit the area in November. The assistance will bring financial aid to local communities as they work to recover the costs it took to clear roads...
Nonprofit asking for donations to save horses from kill pen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Non-profit organization Pride and Joy Rescue, based in Fargo, is asking for immediate action to help save a truckload of foals on their way to a kill pen in Kansas. Pride and Joy Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill...
ND to receive portion of multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will be receiving a portion of a multimillion-dollar settlement reached among many states and territories with the cryptocurrency platform Nexo Capital Inc., a Cayman Islands corporation formed in 2018. The North Dakota Securities Department on Monday announced it entered into a settlement agreement with...
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a lengthy committee meeting in Pierre yesterday, South Dakotans saw at least one win in the battle against carbon pipeline companies looking to impose eminent domain on their land. For the first time in South Dakota State Legislature and with a lot...
Saint Mary’s Grade School recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the State Capitol
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from Saint Mary’s Grade School got to attend the North Dakota State Capitol for a special reason. The kids got to learn about government and recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the House of Representatives. After the two kindergarten classes learned about the importance...
Bill proposed to allocate nearly $90M from ND general funds to school lunch programs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This school year marked the end of a two-year federal program that covered public school lunches throughout the nation. With that expense coming from the parent’s wallet again, some North Dakota lawmakers want to make it the state’s responsibility. Not all school lunches are...
Hair art: a personal gift for some early North Dakotans, still being preserved today
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A “bad hair day” is a common term people use when they don’t think they look their best. Studies have found the average American woman spends a full 10 days a year, curling, combing, and fixing their hair. During the Victorian Era, women...
Bill aims to provide financial stability for people with disabilities and their families in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering a bill that could make a big difference for people with disabilities and their families. Senate Bill 2276 would reimburse family caregivers who provide “extraordinary care” to dependents who are on 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers. Those are for home and community-based services.
UPDATE: Three-class basketball begins next year in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The High School Activities Association Board of Directors made a big decision Wednesday. North Dakota will have three classes of basketball beginning next season. It’s not the first time the state will have three classes, but it is the first time since Class C went away in 1963.
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each week during the regular season, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association votes for the top five teams in Class-A basketball. However, this week a total of 12 teams made the poll due to a tie for the fifth spot in both the boys and girls ranking.
