Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving Makes First Statement Since Trade From Nets to Mavericks
The All-Star guard thanked his fans after nearly four years with Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving was traded to the Mavericks from the Nets in a blockbuster trade on Sunday. The news came two days after Irving requested a trade. He posted a cryptic tweet on Friday regarding his status, but otherwise he remained relatively quiet on social media over the weekend.
Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
LeBron’s Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham
(Editors’ Note: Darvin Ham is in his first season as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a longtime NBA assistant coach and as a player helped the Detroit Pistons win the NBA title in 2004.) When I got hired to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, one of...
Mavericks Make Risky Trade for Kyrie Irving and All His Baggage
Dallas’s efforts to surround Luka Dončić with a co-star have failed in recent years. Will the pairing with Irving pay off?. On the surface you can see it, why the Mavericks would cast their lot with Kyrie Irving, why a seemingly functional NBA franchise would tie its future to one of the NBA’s most dysfunctional top talents. The Mavs are struggling, 28–26 at the start of the first full week in February and a long way from the Western Conference finalist they were a year ago. Luka Dončić is putting up MVP numbers, but every exasperated end-of-game look from Dončić has had to make Dallas fearful that it was inching closer to the day Dončić, under contract through the 2025–26 season, could ask out.
76ers-Celtics NBA Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Wednesday’s 76ers-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are favored at home. The 76ers last faced the Celtics in the season opener back in October. Boston upheld its status as defending Eastern Conference champions with a 126-117 win that night, and now the two...
SI:AM | Kyrie Got His Wish
But will the pairing with Luka Dončić be a successful one?. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m not sold on the combination of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Nets’ Vaughn Won’t ‘Speculate’ on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Question have swirled about the star forward’s availability after Brooklyn traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas over the weekend. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he would not try to “speculate” about the mindset of star forward Kevin Durant after Brooklyn traded away co-star Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks over the weekend.
