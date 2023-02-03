Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
8 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The United States Come From New York State
It's always a terrible feeling when your favorite pizza place closes down for good. Lucky for us across New York State, we are home to 8 of the oldest pizzerias in the United States. Back in 2017, Thrillist published a list of the oldest pizzerias from across the country. They...
GloRilla Meets Beyoncé, Plans to Get a Tattoo of Their Conversation
GloRilla met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony and she's so thrilled, she says she wants to get a tattoo of their conversation. In the early hours of Monday (Feb. 6), immediately following a massive night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for both GloRilla and Beyoncé on Sunday (Feb. 5), Gloria Hallelujah hit up Facebook to rejoice over meeting the Renaissance superstar for the first time. In fact, GloRilla is so over the moon about getting the opportunity to chop it up Queen Bey, she says she just might get some new ink to commemorate the moment.
‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Returning For Upstate NY Appearance
William Shatner is making visits to the Empire State a regular thing. The Capitan Kirk legend is getting ready to beam back down to Upstate New York this summer to spend some more time at the 'Star Trek Orignal Series Set Tour." According to New York Upstate, Shatner will be...
20 New York Celebrities Available on Cameo, How Much Do They Charge?
When I was a kid we had little to no access to our favorite musicians, athletes and movie stars. We had 3 television channels and magazines in the mail to keep us up to date with the latest from stage to screen. In 2023, not only do you have unprecedented access, you can even get celebrities to deliver a message specifically for you, for a price.
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
6ix9ine Caught on Video in Heated Altercation – Watch
6ix9ine has been caught on camera being involved in yet another heated altercation. On Tuesday (Feb. 7), video footage surfaced showing 6ix9ine mixed up in what appears to be a scuffle involving multiple people. In the clip below, which has since gone viral, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be heard screaming and seen shoving those around him as either he or someone in his immediate vicinity is holding a camera in an apparent attempt to capture the altercation.
Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?
Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
Blow Fire at 10 of the Spiciest Restaurants in Upstate New York
Where do you stand on spicy food? Are you a wimp, or do you like your food to fight back a little?. People tend to know exactly where they stand on this issue. After all, nobody likes to be caught off guard by something excessively spicy... if you're not prepared for it, it can be quite jarring. Other people like to push the limits with what they can handle.
Bye Bye “Banana Trick”! NY Walmarts Make Big Change At Checkout
Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
