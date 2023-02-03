Based in Sonoita, but welcoming members from across Santa Cruz County, the Mustangs 4-H Club are starting off the year strong. Several new leaders and new project topics have been introduced including welding, sewing, dairy goat, local history, and cats. This brings with it new experiences and new knowledge sources to the membership. The current project count is 16 (see list below) but more are in the works. As of the first community meeting, there were 67 members enrolled, with enrollment ongoing.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO