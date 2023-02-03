Read full article on original website
What Is That? – Feb. 2023
The Jail Tree Stump is one of the most asked about items in the Patagonia Museum. Jail trees were used to shackle unruly citizens, mostly during the territorial days in rural communities like Patagonia. Sometimes the arrested individual, after being shackled to the tree and after law enforcement had left...
Mustangs 4-H Club Expands Projects, Teams for 2023
Based in Sonoita, but welcoming members from across Santa Cruz County, the Mustangs 4-H Club are starting off the year strong. Several new leaders and new project topics have been introduced including welding, sewing, dairy goat, local history, and cats. This brings with it new experiences and new knowledge sources to the membership. The current project count is 16 (see list below) but more are in the works. As of the first community meeting, there were 67 members enrolled, with enrollment ongoing.
Work Begins Along Creek
Crews working for Tucson Audubon (TA) have begun removing invasive plants along Sonoita Creek, the start of a two-year effort to clear invasive plants from the riparian area around the creek and replace them with locally harvested Fremont cottonwood seedlings and other native plants. The crews are working on lands...
