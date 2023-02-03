Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
ONSemi reported a strong quarter and guided favorably. The company’s refocus is driving business. The technicals are pointing to a continuation if the stock can close at the new highs. The ONSemi (NASDAQ:ON) story today begins with a very impressive chart pattern that points to much higher share prices...
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
ValueWalk
Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
Strong earnings and encouraging inflation data helped the S&P 500 to witness its best January since 2019. The S&P 500 gained over 6%, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped almost 11% last month. A positive start to the year is a good sign for the market and investors.
ValueWalk
Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
Energizer Holdings fell hard on mixed results but the move is overblown. The stock is in a reversal that could be confirmed within days. An upward move could add 10% to 20% over the next few weeks to several months. Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) share prices are down more than...
ValueWalk
Dodge Momentum Index Dips in January
HAMILTON, N.J. – February 7, 2023 — The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, fell 8.4% in January to 201.5 (2000=100) from the revised December reading of 220.0. In January, the commercial component of the DMI fell 10.0%, and the institutional component receded 4.7%. Gates...
ValueWalk
Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Activision Blizzard is posting growth ahead of an expected merger with Microsoft. Take-Two Interactive is boosted by Zynga but the outlook is dimming. Both stocks are under pressure but one is the clear choice for investors today. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) deal or not, the calendar Q4 results, outlook and analysts’ activity...
ValueWalk
Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Q4 revenue jumped 18% year on year. A low price-to-earnings ratio makes them attractive. Headwinds remain in the form of the supply chain, inflation and FX. With their shares having rallied as much as 30% since the end of December, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) investors would have been looking forward to a strong February and potentially March. Ford shares have been stuck in a pretty defined range since last summer, bouncing off the support line for the third time at $11 only last month.
ValueWalk
Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
Vaccinex stock shot up over 20% in pre-market trading on news that the biotech company had secured a patent. The patent will give the company’s lead candidate, pepinemab, some time to be in market without generic competition, should it get approved. Approval is still over a year away, and...
ValueWalk
Can Cummins Power To A New High?
Cummins had a strong quarter marred only by a slight margin weakness that is easy to overlook. The stock trades at a reasonable price/valuation and offers a better-than-average yield. A shift away from Carbon is helping to power a rally. Although the Q4 results and outlook have Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares...
ValueWalk
Waves Of Tech Layoffs Hit Dell As Big Tech Jostles For A Slice Of AI
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) expected to lay off 5% of its global workforce, around 6,650 jobs. It’s the latest restructuring drive in a wave of tech layoffs. It was only a matter of time before the wave of tech layoffs reached Dell’s shores, given how sensitive the company is to both consumer and corporate confidence. The company had already limited recruitment and cut back on spending, with Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) also restructuring.
ValueWalk
Implicit in the Idea That Market Timing Is Not Required Is the Idea That Stocks Always Offer Equal Value
Most stock investors would answer “no” to that question. There are some who try it from time to time. They get a feeling about which way stock prices are headed and they indulge the feeling by taking some money off the table or by adding some to the pile. If you quiz those investors, you will find that even a good number of the investors who engage in market timing don’t do so with a great deal of confidence that it will pay off.
ValueWalk
This Week’s FTSE 100 Earnings Preview: BP, AstraZeneca And More
It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride for the FTSE 100 over the past few weeks, as the index is struggling to build on January’s early gains. But with blue chips like BP plc (LON:BP), AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) and Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) all due to report earnings, will it pick up momentum? We take a look at this week’s upcoming earnings with commentary from CMC Markets’ chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.
ValueWalk
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
ValueWalk
Further Interest Rate Hikes On The Menu
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, investment director for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. Jay Powell delivered another set of remarks at the Economic Club of Washington this week, pushing back on the idea that looser monetary policy is coming soon. While his comments weren’t as forceful as they could have been in addressing the market’s expectation for interest rate cuts in 2023, he did note that further rate increases were likely at hand, but also that the Fed would follow the data.
ValueWalk
FTSE 100 Closes Below Record High Reached Earlier As Interest Rate Worries Blow In
FTSE 100 ends at 7,885.17 below the record close of 7,901.8 reached on Friday, and down from the all-time high of 30 reached earlier today. BT (LON:BT.A), BP (LON:BP), Next (LON:NXT) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) help propel index higher after forecasts a UK recession could be avoided. Worries blow in...
ValueWalk
Web3 Payments SaaS Can Push Mainstream Crypto Adoption
Today, the Fuse Network unveils Fuse 2.0. Aimed at taking on a significant challenge cryptocurrencies face on the road to mass adoption. Delivering a mobile-friendly technology stack to safely open new SaaS business models in Web3. Existing digital payment rails execute billions of daily transactions. Fuse believes that offering a...
ValueWalk
Time Running Out For Buy-Side On SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry
Latest Substantive Research survey shows the markets are unprepared for iminent structural changes impacting the investment research industry from summer 2023. Asset managers are increasingly doubtful that brokers will solve research payment challenges by becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) – 73% now do not expect US brokers to register as RIAs (vs. 33% in Aug 2022).
ValueWalk
Crypto Layoffs Continue To Pile Up As Macroeconomic Conditions Squeeze Companies
After a banner, January jobs report that showed American employers adding more than 517,000 new jobs last month, crypto layoffs are starting to pile up as more companies are feeling macroeconomic- and bear market conditions squeeze their bottom line performance. Despite the stunning and higher-than-expected jobs report, last month marked...
ValueWalk
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Tyson Foods (TSN)
On February 7, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) from Buy to Neutral. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $77.29. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from its latest reported closing price of $61.41.
ValueWalk
Newcrest Mining Confirms Takeover Bid From Newmont After Media Speculation
The Australian gold mining giant broke silence after a report from local news sources said an approach had been made. Australia’s largest gold mining giant Newcrest Mining Ltd (ASX:NCM) grabbed local headlines on Monday after confirming they had received a non-binding takeover offer from Colorado based gold mining company Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM).
Comments / 0