kion546.com
Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement that will infuse another $237 million into Honda’s massive battery plant project in the state. The Japanese automaker envisions the project, being built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, transforming Ohio into its North American hub for electric vehicles. JobsOhio posted details of its package of three grants Wednesday. They include a $140 million economic development grant for the battery plant, a $10 million workforce grant for the project and $87 million to retool Honda’s existing facilities. The money is payable over 10 years.
kion546.com
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine’s attorneys had argued his trial and death sentence were marred by racial bias. He received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it and following a decision earlier Wednesday by a Texas appeals court that reinstated the execution order. Fifty-four-year-old Balentine was condemned for the January 1998 shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old at a home in Amarillo. He was the third inmate in Texas and the sixth in the U.S. to be put to death this year.
kion546.com
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office to prosecute violent crime. The Democratic attorney general had been unable for four years to persuade a divided Legislature to give him more money to add more prosecutors. Now that Democrats control both chambers, Ellison is eager to get that money to start hiring. The House voted 73-55 Monday night to approve the money. The House separately approved more money for the public defender system to relieve staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
kion546.com
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of its correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident. NewsNation says Lambert was doing a live report when the governor began speaking. NewsNation says police told Lambert to stop talking and then arrested him. He was released five hours later and could face charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. DeWine says he didn’t see or authorize the arrest and reporters have “every right” to report during his news briefings.
