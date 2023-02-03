ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WTOP

Florida State hosts Edwards and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Florida State Seminoles after Jesse Edwards scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over the Boston College Eagles. The Seminoles have gone 5-7 at home. Florida State is 2-1 in one-possession games.
SYRACUSE, NY

