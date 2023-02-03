Read full article on original website
Related
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in New Amazon Prime Video Series
Over the last few years, movie stars have been making the jump to television with big names like Meryl Streep joining Big Little Lies and Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starring in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923. Recently, it was announced that Nicole Kidman would be starring in Taylor Sheridan's new series, Lioness, and that's not ...
The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Important Kang Detail
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed what links all the Kang variants. iO9's Germain Lussier spoke to the MCU actor about his villainous debut as Kang the Conqueror in this film. But, the question of what makes this character tick came up and Majors offered a very thoughtful response. In those words ...
Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Jokes About the Perfect Actor to Take Over the Role
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny slated to be Harrison Ford's final outing as the beloved archaeologist, audiences are wondering what that could mean for the character going forward, and Ford himself has the perfect pick for the actor who could take over: Tom Selleck. This choice is actually a reference to the ...
Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot
Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
The Last of Us: Jeffrey Pierce Explains Perry's History With Kathleen
[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 4.] Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) road trip to Wyoming hit a roadblock -- literally -- in the fourth episode of HBO's The Last of Us. A detour to post-apocalyptic Kansas City, Missouri, found the dysfunctional duo in the crosshairs of Kathleen's ...
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
Ant-Man Writer Calls the MCU Quantum Realm "The Basement of the Multiverse"
In Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) described the Quantum Realm as "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity." Jeff Loveness, writer of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, likens the subatomic dimension to "the basement of the Multiverse" -- one that happens to be ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
Harrison Ford Joined Captain America 4 to Have a 'Great Time' in the MCU Franchise
One of the biggest Marvel movie headlines from 2022 was the announcement that Indiana Jones and Star Wars icon Harrison Ford was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ford has signed-on to take up the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was previously played by the late William Hurt. Harrison Ford's version of Ross will make ...
Fear the Walking Dead's Original Cast Reunites in New Season 8 Photo
The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay Garc?a -- who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 -- posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rub?n Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our ...
James Gunn Posts New Superman Image After Announcing DC Movie
James Gunn posted another image of Superman after unveiling the entire DC slate. On Twitter, the DC Studios head teased the cover of Action Comics #1050. Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson ad Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote the story. Handling the artwork are Clayton Henry, Mike Perkins, Nick Dragotta. This is a pretty recent story for the ...
Comments / 0