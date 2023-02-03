ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot

Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
ComicBook

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years

Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
ComicBook

Ant-Man Writer Calls the MCU Quantum Realm "The Basement of the Multiverse"

In Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) described the Quantum Realm as "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity." Jeff Loveness, writer of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, likens the subatomic dimension to "the basement of the Multiverse" -- one that happens to be ...
ComicBook

Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary

The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Original Cast Reunites in New Season 8 Photo

The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay Garc?a -- who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 -- posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rub?n Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our ...
ComicBook

James Gunn Posts New Superman Image After Announcing DC Movie

James Gunn posted another image of Superman after unveiling the entire DC slate. On Twitter, the DC Studios head teased the cover of Action Comics #1050. Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson ad Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote the story. Handling the artwork are Clayton Henry, Mike Perkins, Nick Dragotta. This is a pretty recent story for the ...

