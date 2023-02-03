Calm will soon give way to Super frenzy at Glendale Westgate

Folks walking a leisurely pace around Westgate Thursday were soaking up the sunny calm. At times, birds outnumbered people.

That will change very soon.

The Glendale entertainment district will be the hub for Super Bowl 57 sights and sounds when the big game brings the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and, according to the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, more than 100,000 visitors to town.

The game – Glendale’s third as a Super Bowl host – kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium, which provides the perfect party backdrop for Westgate.

“We have a barbecue outside that we’re going to be doing so everybody out there can have some burgers and hot dogs and pretzels,” said Heather Coleman, general manager of State 48’s Funk House, located within Westgate.

Funk House – one of only two spots that actually brews beer in Glendale – is expecting enough of a crowd in State Farm Stadium’s backyard when the brewery doors open at 10 a.m. Super Bowl Sunday that Coleman says it’ll be “all hands on deck” for employees.

Foot traffic around Westgate, too, will surge by then. Steve and Cindy Trujillo, from Buckeye, were among those taking in the Thursday calmness to check things out. But they’ll be back on Super Sunday.

“We want to come out just like we’re doing here,” Steve said. “This place is probably going to be packed next week. I just want to come and hang out.”

And the couple knows about Super Bowl buzz. They were actually in the crowd at last year’s big game in Los Angeles, where the hometown Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals.

They waited for ticket prices to “drop,” and on the Friday before the game they bought two tickets on the stadium’s top tier – but on the 50-yard line – for $8,000.

“It was so awesome,” Cindy said.

They don’t have tickets this year so they’re happy to spend the game cruising Westgate. For now, during this calm before the storm, it’s all about picking a team to support this year.

“I wanted the Bills to win. They’ve never won one. And maybe the Bengals, and they lost,” Steve said. “Now you’ve got the Chiefs and the Eagles. Chiefs win too much. Probably the Eagles.”

“..But I like Patrick Mahomes,” Cindy interrupted.

Both teams land at Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday (Chiefs at 2 p.m., Eagles at 3 p.m.), which will really generate Bowl buzz around the Valley.

Jeffrey Zamora, who lives 30 minutes away in Estrella Mountain, also was casually strolling around Westgate Thursday.

He’s made his pick.

“I think people out here hate Kansas City. I hate ’em, I’m a Chargers fan. Nobody likes Kansas City, it’s one of those teams. That’s the air I feel,” he said, adding that he’ll definitely be watching the game. “Oh yeah. I love football. I’ll take the Eagles.”

The NFL Super Bowl Experience returns to Phoenix this weekend and next at the convention center downtown. The interactive football theme park will feature games and all sorts of exhibits, from this year’s NFC and AFC trophies to a collection of all 56 Super Bowl rings up close in detail.