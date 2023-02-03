Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer, known as Grammy to her family, was born March 31, 1941, in Ponchatoula to the late Thomas James and Lillie Foster Murphy. She passed away February 6, 2023, in Metairie, LA. An “all about family” lady, she was a longtime resident of Metairie. Grammy was a 1959 Ponchatoula High School graduate where she was a member of the dance team. She worked many years in the payroll departments of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, East Jefferson General Hospital, and Seventh Ward Hospital. She is survived her son, Clyde Cutrer, III (Stephanie); daughter, Tracey Dietz (Frederick); grandchildren, Christie and Chase Cutrer, Shelby Lopinto (Chris), Madison Griffin, Noah Griffin, and Grace Dietz; great grandchildren, Elle and Love Lopinto and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Murphy and his twin; and sisters, Wanda Wolff and JoAnne Everett. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Murphy plot in Ponchatoula Cemetery.

