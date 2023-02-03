Read full article on original website
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
One More Option for Valentine’s Day in Missoula, But They Might Be Busy
Valentine’s Day is a nice distraction in the middle of February in Montana. Some ignore the day and enjoy being single, while others are looking for love in Missoula. For those that choose to embrace the day, and feel sexy, Missoula has options for you. Spice up the day and get intimate with that special someone. After all Valentine’s Day this year is on a Tuesday, and we all know that is the sexiest day of the week. Here are some options for you to make the most out of the romantic holiday. Cue the “sexy music”.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
You May Hear Different Kinds Of Animals In Missoula Now
Missoula is growing and changing. There is no way around it. If you have been here for any length of time, you are aware that we have changed dramatically over the years. There is always the argument about whether these changes are good or bad, but either way, things change. In Missoula, it has already been legal to own chickens and certain livestock within the city limits. Now we can add even more animals to the list of what is legal to keep within the city limits of Missoula.
Stoner Comedy Show In Missoula. It’s Like Peanut Butter and Jelly
Outlandish events centered around weed culture have been popping up frequently ever since Marijuana has become legal in the state of Montana. Now there is a stoner comedy show. Seriously. It wasn't that long ago when you could do serious prison time for possessing Marijuana. Then, like magic, one day...
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events
Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
Book Blockade Over; Fort Missoula Now Accepting Donations
For Missoula book lovers, it's been a problem to be celebrated. A case of having "plenty to choose from." But if you're a book owner looking to pare down your collection, the recent "book blockade" at The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has meant the volumes have kept stacking up, without any way to share them.
Man Shows a Gun During a Road Rage Incident in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a local store after receiving a complaint of a road rage incident. A 17-year-old female, identified as Jane Doe, reported that she was driving on 44 Ranch Road when another vehicle, later determined to be a Dodge Challenger driven by 27-year-old Michael Sloan, passed her at a high rate of speed.
Missoula Trustees Choose ‘None of the Above’ for Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At their last meeting, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected Mr. Dale Olinger, Mr. Thom Peck, and Dr. Candace Roush as finalists to interview for the superintendent position. However, at their meeting on Tuesday night, the choice was unanimous; Nobody. In no...
Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?
The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
McConaughey in Montana? New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1944’
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
How Eagles are Being Kept Safe in the Bitterroot
Every year local rock climbers "lose" some of the most popular routes in Western Montana. But it's all about keeping some peace and quiet for local birds of prey. The Mill Creek Canyon north of Hamilton on the Bitterroot Mountain Front includes some of the best climbing routes in West Central Montana and is also a popular destination for hikers and horseback riders.
