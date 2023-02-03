WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Temps look to be in the mid-40s once again on Wednesday. We will have a high of 47° with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30° with clearing skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return Sunday night and become more widespread by Monday.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO