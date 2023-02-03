Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia
The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Reaches Out to Nate Diaz About Working Together
Oscar De La Hoya thinks Nate Diaz could use better representation. The Golden Boy Promotions founder and Hall of Fame boxer recently tweeted at Diaz, in effect extending an offer to work with the popular mixed martial arts fighter from Stockton, Calif. Diaz, one of the most familiar faces from...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Tommy Will Wear Jake Paul Out, Stop Him in Later Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the older brother of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, believes his brother will wear down and eventually stop Jake Paul in the later rounds. Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will collide with Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson believes his brother...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
Boxing Scene
Okolie-Light: WBO Title Fight Set, March 25 At AO Arena In Manchester; Jack Catterall Also On Show
Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie has delivered a confident prediction ahead of his WBO world cruiserweight title defence against David Light on Saturday, March 25th at the AO Arena. The date and venue has officially been switched from what was previously advertised as Liverpool and now confirmed in Manchester...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez Explains Delay, Eyes Lawrence Okolie Undercard
Dan Azeez is hoping his rearranged European title shot will land on the March 11 card headlined by his former opponent Lawrence Okolie. The British light-heavyweight champion was initially scheduled to face Frenchman Thomas Faure for the EBU belt on February 11 in London but a bout of flu scuppered those plans.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information
As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: We Would Entertain Baumgardner-Mayer Rematch; Top Rank Offer’s Gotta Be Right
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner’s promoter mentioned four potential opponents for the fully unified 130-pound champion early Sunday morning before Mikaela Mayer’s name came up during a post-fight press conference. Eddie Hearn discussed Baumgardner boxing Hyun Mi Choi (20-0-1, 5 KOs), the WBA’s super featherweight champion in...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
Boxing Scene
Ernesto Mercado Drops Jose Angulo Twice, Stops Him in Seventh
Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto Mercado dropped Jose Angulo twice en route to a seventh round knockout victory Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, who resides in nearby Pomona, improves to 9-0, 9 knockouts. The fight was fought at a tactical pace from the opening round as...
Boxing Scene
Salita On Whyte-Wallin: Dillian Needs To Beat Someone Legitimate To Warrant Joshua Fight
Otto Wallin won another fight on January 27 in what has become a tedious process to remain active while the heavyweight contender’s promoter attempts to land him another high-profile opportunity. The Swedish southpaw defeated Mexican veteran Helaman Olguin by unanimous decision in a non-televised eight-rounder in Windham, New Hampshire....
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien Set For March 11 at M&S Bank Arena
On March 11, The WBC’s No.1 ranked Light-Heavyweight contender Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) returns home to face undefeated Pole Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena as he looks to secure a showdown with unified WBC, WBO and IBF ruler Artur Beterbiev later in the year.
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga Believes His Star Power Warrants A Canelo Alvarez Showdown
Although Edgar Berlanga enjoyed being on the fast track to superstardom, the 168 contender reached an impasse with Bob Arum and Top Rank. As a result, with both sides unable to solve their differences, Top Rank cut him loose, making the 25-year-old one of the most sought out free agents around.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Jr. To Face Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis In Boxing Match On April 1
Roy Jones Jr. still feels that he has some fight left in him. The 54-year-old will meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in an eight-round professional boxing match on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout will headline a pay-per-view card promoted by UFC welterweight...
Boxing Scene
Mark Chamberlain Hopes To Fight For British Title Sooner Than Later
UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT BANGER Mark Chamberlain hopes that a shot at the British title could be on the cards by the end of the year. The 11-0 man from Waterlooville won the IBF European title last time out with a resounding points success over Marc Vidal at Wembley Arena last July and now, after recovering from a shoulder injury, he is set to go again when he co-headlines at York Hall on Friday February 17 with a defence against Vairo Lenti.
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Stepien is Just What I Need Going Into Beterbiev Fight
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The WBC’s No.1 ranked light heavyweight Smith (29-1, 21...
Boxing Scene
Tszyu-Harrison: March 12 Interim WBO Title Fight To Land At Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
The last venue to host Tim Tszyu’s previous fight on home soil has also landed the homecoming assignment. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Tszyu’s upcoming interim WBO junior middleweight title fight versus Tony Harrison will take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The venue was finalized more than two weeks after terms were reached for the intriguing March 12 clash (March 11 primetime in the U.S.) between an unbeaten challenger and a former titleholder.
Boxing Scene
Martin Bakole Targets Heavyweight Title Goal After Signing With Boxxer
Martin Bakole has his sights set on huge heavyweight nights after he put pen to paper on a new long-term fight deal. Ranked at the top by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the 29-year-old heavyweight (18-1-0, 13 KOs)- who resides in Scotland - will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.
