The Comanche Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On January 27th, 2023, the Comanche Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood located at about the 300 block of Sunset Drive in the city limits of Comanche. One person in connection with this shooting, Efrain Rios Jr., was taken into custody and admitted to being the shooter. Efrain Rios Jr. is an adult under the Texas Penal Code and was charged with Deadly Conduct that will be filed with the 220th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It was determined that this was a targeted incident, and no one was injured. As the investigation continues, other charges may be filed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

COMANCHE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO