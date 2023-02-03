Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Thelma Irene Kerbow
Thelma Irene Kerbow, age 97, of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of her Jesus on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Services will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Michael Wright officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home staff.
brownwoodnews.com
Lou Evelyn Humphrey
Lou Evelyn Lee was born November 6, 1933, in Brownwood, Texas, to Herbert Jasper and Dora Ester Lee. She graduated from Brownwood High School, where she sang in the choir and did public speaking. She married Dr. John Lynn Humphrey of Bangs, Texas in September 1952. Lou and Dr. John...
brownwoodnews.com
Pencie Doris ‘P.D.’ Franke
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Pencie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
James A. Wilkinson
James A. Wilkinson, 87, of Proctor, TX passed from this life in his home Friday February 3, 2023. His life will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Comanche Chapel. Memories and condolences to the family can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net. James was...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU invites community organizations to submit requests for service day
Howard Payne University invites organizations in the greater Brown County area to submit project requests for the annual William B. Dean, M.D. Lecture Series and Community Impact Day, scheduled for March 29. As part of the day’s activities, service projects will be conducted by HPU personnel and student volunteers from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Valentine’s Stroll in Downtown Brownwood Feb. 9
Downtown Brownwood is holding its Valentine Stroll on Thursday, Feb. 9. Stroll downtown Brownwood under the twinkling lights and enjoy specials and discounts from many restaurants and shops such as:. 10 Mile Productions. Turtle Restaurant. Pioneer Taphouse. Luna Maya. Glamour Shop. Davis Floral. Petal Patch. Shaw’s Marketplace. Fuzzy’s.
brownwoodnews.com
Mark Anthony ‘Tony’ Corbell
Funeral services for Mark Anthony “Tony” Corbell, 73, of Priddy and formerly of Odessa, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Priddy. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
brownwoodnews.com
Woman’s Club of Brownwood now accepting applications for donations
The Woman’s Club of Brownwood is accepting applications from charitable and non-profit organizations for funding. The deadline for turning in applications is March 10, and the funds will be distributed at the Woman’s Club May 23, 2023 luncheon meeting at the Brownwood County Club. Organized in 1973, the...
brownwoodnews.com
36 Brown County student-athletes selected for Big Country FCA All-Star Festival
The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed its 2023 All-Star Festival participants in Abilene Sunday, as seven sports will be played over eight games from June 4-10, with Brownwood, Abilene, San Angelo, and Eastland serving as host cities. A total of 36 Brown County athletes have been selected to...
brownwoodnews.com
Comanche County Medical Center welcomes new pediatrician
The board of directors of nonprofit Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) has announced that Helen C. Ong, MD, an experienced and long-time pediatrician is joining the CCMC health system and moving her practice this spring from Stephenville to Comanche. Dr. Ong will start in May. She will develop a new...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions golf forces playoff, finishes second at Lampasas Invitational
LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lions recorded a 316 composite score, good for a share of the top spot with Marble Falls, but dropped a one-hole team playoff to finish second overall at the Lampasas Invitational at Hancock Park Tuesday. Sir Bubba Jones led the charge for the Lions by...
brownwoodnews.com
BHS announces January Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their January 2023 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
brownwoodnews.com
Sonic on Austin Avenue to close for remodeling on Feb. 13
The Sonic location on Austin Avenue in Brownwood will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for a remodeling project. No estimated time was available on when the location will re-open. The Sonic on West Commerce and the Sonic on Early Blvd. will both remain open during normal business hours.
brownwoodnews.com
BISD’s Kimber Bennett named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday:. Kimber Bennett, the school counselor at Woodland Heights Elementary, won the Rhosine Fleming Award for Elementary School Counselor of the Year. The Rhosine Fleming Award was established in memory of Rhosine DuBose Fleming, who was a counselor for Richardson ISD when she died in 1971. Rhosine was instrumental in the organization of the Texas School Counselor Association (TSCA) in 1966 and served as TSCA Secretary. This award is given each year to an outstanding school counselor at each level and stands as a living memorial to Rhosine’s dedication, professional involvement, and growth.
brownwoodnews.com
Dragons, Lady Dragons fall at Coleman
COLEMAN – In District 8-2A basketball make-up action from last Tuesday’s postponement due to weather, the Bangs Dragons and Lady Dragons dropped contests to Coleman Monday night. The Dragons slipped to 0-7 against league foes with their 55-26 loss to the Bluecats. Bangs trailed 16-2 after one quarter,...
brownwoodnews.com
Salado hands Lions first District 5-4A soccer defeat, 2-1
Facing a team ranked No. 10 in Class 4A Region I in the TASCO preseason rankings, the Brownwood Lions jumped out to early lead but were unable to keep their District 5-4A record untarnished as the Salado Eagles rallied for a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. “I...
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
brownwoodnews.com
Santa Anna man arrested again for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual as more come forward
The Coleman Police Department previously reported about the recent arrest of Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. On February 6, 2023, McMillan was re-arrested in Santa Anna by the Santa Anna Police Department and Coleman County Sheriff’s Office after a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant was issued for McMillan.
brownwoodnews.com
Comanche Police make arrest for deadly conduct after shots fired
The Comanche Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On January 27th, 2023, the Comanche Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood located at about the 300 block of Sunset Drive in the city limits of Comanche. One person in connection with this shooting, Efrain Rios Jr., was taken into custody and admitted to being the shooter. Efrain Rios Jr. is an adult under the Texas Penal Code and was charged with Deadly Conduct that will be filed with the 220th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It was determined that this was a targeted incident, and no one was injured. As the investigation continues, other charges may be filed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
brownwoodnews.com
Three from Early, one from Bangs earn TSWA all-state football honors
Three Early Longhorns and one Bangs Dragons were honored with selections to the Texas Sportswriters Association all-state football teams, which were released earlier this week. Bangs senior Guy Powell was a second-team selection on the Class 2A team as a running back. Early senior linebacker Caleb McCullough and receiver Jeremy...
Comments / 0