Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Daily Beast
Be Still Our 90s Hearts! Original Cast to Star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot
The slasher revival is in full-force. Sony Pictures is working on a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. set to return, Deadline reports. On the heels of the successful Scream revival and the blockbuster Halloween trilogy, the...
Daily Beast
From Cringey Fans to Baffling Wins, the Grammys Fumbled the Bag Yet Again
I knew I would have to type these embarrassing words tonight. Even before an elderly “superfan” was dragged onto the Grammy stage and forced to say “Ha-Ha-Harry Styles” into a microphone by Trevor Noah. Even before Bonnie Raitt won Song of The Year for a ballad I’m sure the majority of the listening public has never heard. So let’s just get it over with: Beyoncé has once again lost the Grammy for Album of the Year. This time, to Harry Styles’ second-best album!
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Daily Beast
Viola Davis Slams Oscars After Black Female-Led Films Snubbed
Newly crowned EGOT winner Viola Davis spoke out about Black female-led movies being left out of this year’s Oscar nominations in an impassioned Instagram post on Tuesday. Alongside a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article in which The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood addressed the same subject, Davis wrote: “Allyship = Active support for the rights of a marginalized group without being a member of it. THIS is what’s missing. Whether it be a ‘grassroots’ campaign spearheaded by peers or multi-million industry dollars backing one, we rarely are the benefactors. If you see my work you also have to see our plight and either contribute to it or hinder it.” Davis also expressed solidarity with Prince-Bythewood “and all artists of color who continue to work, create, thrive despite our environment.” “I will hope... always,” Davis added.
Daily Beast
Rupert Grint Finally Found His Post-Potter Niche: M. Night Shyamalan Star
I can’t imagine being a successful actor. Okay, a lot of that comes from the fact that I cannot, in fact, act, but the idea of being a celebrity fills me with dread. I’m one of those people that would prefer my fortune without fame, thank you very much.
Daily Beast
Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet
Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards, one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”
Daily Beast
James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Replacement Revealed, Says Report
In a surprisingly backwards-looking move, CBS will reportedly revive the relatively short-lived Comedy Central game show @midnight for the time slot being vacated by James Corden’s Late Late Show this spring. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer of @midnight, which will presumably air following his show at 12:30 a.m. and be available to stream on Paramount+. According to Deadline, the show’s original host Chris Hardwick, who was accused of sexual misconduct against an ex-girlfriend in 2018, will not have any direct involvement in the rebooted project. In its original incarnation, @midnight pitted a panel of comedians against each other in a series of improv games for imaginary points handed out at random by the host.
Daily Beast
Chris Brown Ridiculed After Post-Grammys Loss Hissy Fit
Chris Brown was an extremely sore loser Sunday night after missing out on the Grammy award for Best R&B Album—posting a hissy fit to his Instagram story after Robert Glasper took home the award for his record “Black Radio III.” “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” Brown posted, capital letters and all, after the winner was announced. He accompanied the statement with a screenshot of his Google search for Glasper, who has won four Grammys across an acclaimed, more than 40-year long music career. Brown later joked that he should take up the harmonica to “get my skills up,” and shared a photo of Glasper playing the instrument. Many online took issue with Brown’s sentiments—pointing out his long history of domestic violence as a reason why he should keep his opinion to himself. “Abusers losing will always make me laugh,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I know 15 year olds more mature than this,” another said. “Classless,” someone added.
Daily Beast
Bringing Brooke Shields’ Darkest Secrets Into the Light
There was a time that Lana Wilson was the most in-demand filmmaker in Hollywood. The documentarian, whose big break came with 2013’s After Tiller, most famously directed Miss Americana, the headline-making 2020 portrait of Taylor Swift at a time in her career where she finally felt emboldened to speak out, be candid about the toll of fame, and get political.
