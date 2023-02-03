Chris Brown was an extremely sore loser Sunday night after missing out on the Grammy award for Best R&B Album—posting a hissy fit to his Instagram story after Robert Glasper took home the award for his record “Black Radio III.” “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” Brown posted, capital letters and all, after the winner was announced. He accompanied the statement with a screenshot of his Google search for Glasper, who has won four Grammys across an acclaimed, more than 40-year long music career. Brown later joked that he should take up the harmonica to “get my skills up,” and shared a photo of Glasper playing the instrument. Many online took issue with Brown’s sentiments—pointing out his long history of domestic violence as a reason why he should keep his opinion to himself. “Abusers losing will always make me laugh,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I know 15 year olds more mature than this,” another said. “Classless,” someone added.

2 DAYS AGO