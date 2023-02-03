ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmay.com

GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place

The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting

Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction

A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Couple arrested for stealing car

LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
URBANA, IL
iheart.com

City Council President Lederman To Run For Mayor

There is another member of the Springfield City Council who is running for Mayor. Jesse Lederman says that the city has to live up to its reputation of innovation and progress. He says that the city must think big and toward the future. He says that the city needs to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way

Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County

February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Taylorville man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine

A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug charges. 37-year-old Donald Felton was convicted last year for possession of nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” with the intent to distribute. Agents conducting a drug investigation in 2019 trailed...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

