FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wmay.com
Springfield City Council to decide fate of Wyndham debt in two weeks
We could soon get a peek behind the curtain of Springfield City Council discussions, related to the issue of forgiving some of the debt owed to the city by the Wyndham hotel downtown. Aldermen will vote in two weeks on whether to release the audio and minutes of a November...
wmay.com
GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place
The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
The Illinois EMS workers charged with killing their patient lied to investigators, and one tried to convince a police officer to lie, prosecutors allege
Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan have pleaded not guilty in the murder of their patient, Earl Moore Jr., whom they strapped facedown to a stretcher.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
Judge denies bond reduction for two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A judge denied bond reduction for two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after placing him face down on a stretcher with restraints. The bond for both Cadigan and Finley is set at $1 million each. During a […]
wmay.com
Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction
A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Jury finds Rockford man guilty...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
wmay.com
Illinois launches study concerning discrimination in state’s cannabis industry
Illinois is launching a study into whether there is discrimination in the state’s recreational cannabis industry. When marijuana was legalized in 2020, the program was intended to ensure that people and communities that had been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs would reap benefits from the legal sale of the drug.
iheart.com
City Council President Lederman To Run For Mayor
There is another member of the Springfield City Council who is running for Mayor. Jesse Lederman says that the city has to live up to its reputation of innovation and progress. He says that the city must think big and toward the future. He says that the city needs to...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
wmay.com
Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way
Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
wmay.com
Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grants money to help improve Robin Roberts Stadium
Springfield’s Robin Roberts Stadium will get some improvements from one of several grants awarded this week by Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway. The group funds projects to support marketing, advertising, and events on and near the legendary highway. The $1,000 grant to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes will allow the...
wmay.com
Taylorville man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine
A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug charges. 37-year-old Donald Felton was convicted last year for possession of nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” with the intent to distribute. Agents conducting a drug investigation in 2019 trailed...
WCIA
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
wmay.com
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
