WLFI.com
Chemistry demo to celebrate women in STEM
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and a science event in Tippecanoe County is planned to celebrate on Feb. 11. The Wizard Science event at River City Community Center is being put on by Evonik Tippecanoe Laboratories Women Initiative Network. There will be a free science demonstration at 10:00 a.m.
Lafayette Civic partnering with Purdue LGBTQ to spread awareness
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Civic Theatre is hosting the Purdue LGBTQ Center for their first partnership. They will be having a talk back with them after their show this Sunday called Daniel's Husband. The play is about a gay couple where one of them believes in gay...
Ivy Tech Lafayette campus offering free massage clinics
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local residents can take advantage of free massage sessions on the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette campus. The Lafayette campus is once again offering free massage therapy sessions. The services to the public help students in the Therapeutic Massage programs learn real world skills they...
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
Rachael Stainko prepares to represent Tippecanoe County in Mrs. Indiana Pageant
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Mrs. Tippecanoe County, Rachael Stainko, stopped by the WLFI studio to talk about the upcoming Mrs. Indiana Pageant. Rachael will be representing Tippecanoe County at the Mrs. Indiana Pageant in South Bend on Saturday, March 4. Rachael sat down with News 18's Marlee Thomas...
Cash windfall funding needed gear for Lafayette Fire Department
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A windfall of money from Fairfield Township will allow Lafayette Fire Department to purchase much needed gear. As we've reported, the township usually pays LFD roughly $100,000 a year in exchange for fire protection in the unincorporated areas. But those payments stopped under ex-trustee Taletha...
Slim Chickens Opens in West Lafayette
West Lafayette, Ind.- News 18 (WLFI)- A chicken chain opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday February 7th in West Lafayette. Slim Chickens, located at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, opened its doors to the public today for the first time. This location is the first and only Slim Chickens in the state of Indiana. Area Director Rene Boling says there are plans in place to open up more in the state.
Inmate autopsy complete; cause of death still unknown
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An autopsy is done on an inmate who died at the Tippecanoe County Jail. However, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results. Costello noted that man showed no signs of trauma or foul play. She...
Career talks, experiment demos for women and girls in science
Saturday is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. A science event in Tippecanoe County is planned to celebrate Feb. 11.
How The Rise Of Online Shopping Could Positively Affect In-Person Retail
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There are multiple Businesses popping up along Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. The increase in retail comes at an interesting time with many saying we are in the ‘retail apocalypse.’. The retail apocalypse is a term used in reference to many in-person businesses...
Mayor Dennis honored at State of Cities, Governor moderates panel
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As his final term as Mayor comes to a close, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis received the highest honor the Governor can give. Governor Eric Holcomb presented him with the Sagamore of the Wabash award at Monday's State of the Cities panel. After remarks...
Kids with guns: Accidental shooting in Lafayette is part of nationwide trend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A concerning nationwide trend has cropped up close to home: toddlers and elementary-age children with access to guns. As we've reported, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Saturday at a home on Broadway Street in Lafayette. The shooting is the latest in a series of...
Court doc: Hammer attack victim sedated and intubated with facial fractures
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The victim of a hammer attack was "medically sedated and intubated" with facial fractures and later rushed to an Indianapolis hospital, according to a court document. The 32-year-old man remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman says. As we've reported, two...
Identity of Tippecanoe County Jail inmate who died released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail who died Monday has been identified. According to Coroner Carrie Costello, 42-yar-old William Stark Jr. of Lafayette died at the Tippecanoe County Jail Monday February 6th. Officials released the name after reaching out to next of kin. The...
Driver extricated after semi rollover on I-65
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic is backed up and moving slowly on I-65 after a semi rolled over into a ditch Wednesday morning. It happened in the northbound lanes near the 179 mile marker. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the driver was extricated from the semi...
Wingate auto shop catches fire; building considered total loss
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — An auto shop in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday afternoon. According to Coal Creek Fire Chief Darren Forman, the building caught fire and there were several explosions while firefighters were on scene from chemicals stored at the shop. One person was...
Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Landlord terminates event planner's lease after nearby shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of the Lafayette event planning business, Cupcakes & Carats, said she is being unfairly targeted by her landlord because some of her customers eventually participated in a shootout down the street. "Unfortunately I feel like I'm being penalized for something that was ultimately...
State of Cities meeting tonight plus Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb hosting discussion with Mayors
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Today is the State of the Cities Address for the Greater Lafayette area. This year not only will there be an address. but also a new discussion with both Mayors led by the Indiana Governor himself. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be at the...
Back-up needed after string of serious crimes across Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neighbors are feeling concerned after a string of serious crimes across the city this weekend. The calls became so frequent Lafayette Police Department was forced to call in back-up from off-duty officers. As we've reported, a southside neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after a...
