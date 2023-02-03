West Lafayette, Ind.- News 18 (WLFI)- A chicken chain opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday February 7th in West Lafayette. Slim Chickens, located at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, opened its doors to the public today for the first time. This location is the first and only Slim Chickens in the state of Indiana. Area Director Rene Boling says there are plans in place to open up more in the state.

