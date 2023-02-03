Read full article on original website
Samu Hopes This Anoa'i Family Member Joins The Bloodline
Much like the star of "Zoolander" and "Zoolander 2" Hansel, The Bloodline stable of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are so hot right now. In addition to their long reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the group is in the middle of a highly acclaimed storyline with Sami Zayn, who will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at Elimination Chamber. All in all, it's good to be The Bloodline.
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
Bron Breakker Feels 'It's Time' For WWE NXT Title Match Against This Star
Few "WWE NXT" stars have experienced the sort of dominant run that current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is on. Not only did he recently pass 300 days as champion, but he's also defeated greats like Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Saturday night, Breaker added another victim to his long list of challengers — Grayson Waller. Waller just barely came up short in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship, but what was even more interesting was the way the show wrapped up. Carmelo Hayes arrived on the scene and implied that he was coming for the "NXT" title next after his victory over Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match earlier in the evening.
WWE Hall Of Famer Aids Becky Lynch In Surprise Return To Raw
Last night on "WWE Raw," in the much anticipated Steel Cage rematch between Becky Lynch and Bayley, the former played a special card for herself to counter Damage CTRL's numbers advantage. With both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai getting involved in the bout as expected, WWE Hall of Famer Lita emerged on the scene, bringing backup for "The Man" and clearing the path for her victory.
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Reports Of Her Taking A Break From WWE
Alexa Bliss has seemingly refuted reports that she's currently taking time off from WWE. "Don't believe things you read," Bliss tweeted late Tuesday night. "Unless it comes directly from me...it's not real lol." On Tuesday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that Bliss hasn't been backstage at any WWE shows...
WWE Raw Results (02/06) - Steel Cage Match, Fatal Four Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on February 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida!. After weeks of animosity, "The Man" Becky Lynch will finally have the chance to get her hands on "The Role Model" Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Lynch coerced Bayley into accepting her challenge for the match after dragging her fellow Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai out to ringside and looked to attack her with a chair if she was given the answer that she wasn't looking for. The bout was originally set to take place at "Raw XXX", but never came to be after Bayley, Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Lynch with an attack before the bell rang.
Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Didn't Save Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens
Saturday was a big day for WWE, as Cody Rhodes went on to win the Royal Rumble and secure his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match at WrestleMania against the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. That wasn't the only major talking point, though, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens received brutal beatings courtesy of The Bloodline. And while Jey Uso may have turned his back, not a single wrestler came to Owens' or Zayn's aid. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Rhodes broke down the chaotic scene backstage as the attack unfolded.
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
WWE HOFer Believes Roman Reigns Could Be Poised For Babyface Turn
The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.
Carmella Picks Up Big Win In WWE Return Match
In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
Baron Corbin Loses More Than Just A Match On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer JBL no longer wishes to be associated with Baron Corbin. On the 2/6 edition of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida, JBL reluctantly accompanied Corbin to the ring for his match against Dexter Lumis and did not take kindly to Corbin's eventual loss. In a subsequent backstage segment, JBL would officially dump Corbin as his on-screen client.
Former WWE Official Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Happened Too Soon
The promo exchange between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw" last night has certainly gotten a lot of attention. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas is the latest to celebrate it, labeling it as "absolute gold" during his most recent "Reffin Rant" on Twitter" on Twitter. However, while he was impressed with what the two men said, he did question the timing of it.
Tony Khan Recently Reached Out To Former WWE Star
AEW's Jake Hager — formerly known in WWE as Jack Swagger – has had a solid career in combat sports. But in 2013 when Dutch Mantel, in the persona of Zeb Colter, became his manager, that version of Hager went on what was arguably the most significant run of his time in pro wrestling. On the most recent episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantel," Mantel and Hager reflected on the differences they see between AEW and WWE in their experiences, and more specifically, how large the roster is compared to spots available at the top.
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
Backstage News On WWE Raw Plans For Dexter Lumis & More
Plans for Dexter Lumis and several other stars on tonight's "WWE Raw" have been revealed. Fightful Select reports that Lumis will be unveiling a drawing on tonight's show. A talent is also set to appear on crutches during the broadcast, and it's likely to be Damage CTRL member and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai. The thinking behind Kai being the one on crutches is that it could be linked to Becky Lynch's attack on last week's "Raw." Still, this hasn't been confirmed.
Jake Hager Reveals Word You Cannot Say Backstage At WWE
Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger in WWE, has discussed the one word that talent knew not to say backstage during shows. Over the years, fans have heard many rumors about WWE performers walking on eggshells and trying not to say the wrong things. Hager said there was one surefire way to put your career at risk. Appearing on "Story Time with Dutch Mantell," Hager said the talent in the locker room always knew not to speak about unionizing.
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
