Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What LeBron passing Kareem means to NBA, greatest debate
It’s about to happen. LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387. The record-breaker could...
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love
(Editor’s Note: Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star and former Cleveland teammate with LeBron James, who is set to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland’s first professional sports championship since 1964. Love reflected on his time with James for The Associated Press.)
LeBron: ‘Definitely Disappointed’ Lakers Didn’t Land Kyrie Irving
The Lakers star didn’t hold back his thoughts about his team missing out on the elite point guard. LeBron James said he was “definitely disappointed” the Lakers were not able to acquire star point guard Kyrie Irving over the weekend after Irving requested a trade from the Nets late last week.
Osabuohien impresses with career-high 20 points
It was a big week for former Mountaineers in the pros. On Sunday night, Deuce McBride tied his NBA season-high in a comeback win for the New York Knicks. McBride finished with 14 points, just one shy of his career-high. The following night, McBride’s former WVU teammate Gabe Osabuohien showed...
AD Had Strange Reaction to LeBron’s Record-Breaking Bucket
Davis didn’t seem all that impressed or happy. LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night as his fadeaway jump shot in the closing seconds of the third quarter made him the NBA's all-time leading scorer, breaking a record that former Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly 39 years.
Picks for Novelty and Traditional Super Bowl Prop Bets
More Americans than ever plan to bet on Super Bowl LVII, where the Eagles are slight favorites over the Chiefs. According to the American Gaming Society, over 50 million American adults are betting on the Big Game as legalized sports betting continues to grow. An estimated $16 billion is projected ...
