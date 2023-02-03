Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?
Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet
Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
Eagles versus Chiefs: Super Bowl subplots and matchups to watch
We’re nearing territory where we’ve come close to analyzing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from every possible angle. We most certainly aren’t done. There’s plenty left in the tank, but trust us on this one. By the time we all settle in for the game and Super Bowl LVII kicks off, you’re going to feel like your brain is on overload. What else would we expect though? This is the biggest game in all of the professional sports.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0