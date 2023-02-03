Read full article on original website
Pencie Doris ‘P.D.’ Franke
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Pencie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Thelma Irene Kerbow
Thelma Irene Kerbow, age 97, of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of her Jesus on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Services will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Michael Wright officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home staff.
Lou Humphrey
Lou Evelyn Lee was born November 6, 1933, in Brownwood, Texas, to Herbert Jasper and Dora Ester Lee. She graduated from Brownwood High School, where she sang in the choir and did public speaking. She married Dr. John Lynn Humphrey of Bangs, Texas in September 1952. Lou and Dr. John...
HPU invites community organizations to submit requests for service day
Howard Payne University invites organizations in the greater Brown County area to submit project requests for the annual William B. Dean, M.D. Lecture Series and Community Impact Day, scheduled for March 29. As part of the day’s activities, service projects will be conducted by HPU personnel and student volunteers from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
36 Brown County student-athletes selected for Big Country FCA All-Star Festival
The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed its 2023 All-Star Festival participants in Abilene Sunday, as seven sports will be played over eight games from June 4-10, with Brownwood, Abilene, San Angelo, and Eastland serving as host cities. A total of 36 Brown County athletes have been selected to...
BHS announces January Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their January 2023 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
Lions golf forces playoff, finishes second at Lampasas Invitational
LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lions recorded a 316 composite score, good for a share of the top spot with Marble Falls, but dropped a one-hole team playoff to finish second overall at the Lampasas Invitational at Hancock Park Tuesday. Sir Bubba Jones led the charge for the Lions by...
Valentine’s Stroll in Downtown Brownwood Feb. 9
Downtown Brownwood is holding its Valentine Stroll on Thursday, Feb. 9. Stroll downtown Brownwood under the twinkling lights and enjoy specials and discounts from many restaurants and shops such as:. 10 Mile Productions. Turtle Restaurant. Pioneer Taphouse. Luna Maya. Glamour Shop. Davis Floral. Petal Patch. Shaw’s Marketplace. Fuzzy’s.
Salado hands Lions first District 5-4A soccer defeat, 2-1
Facing a team ranked No. 10 in Class 4A Region I in the TASCO preseason rankings, the Brownwood Lions jumped out to early lead but were unable to keep their District 5-4A record untarnished as the Salado Eagles rallied for a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. “I...
Sonic on Austin Avenue to close for remodeling on Feb. 13
The Sonic location on Austin Avenue in Brownwood will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for a remodeling project. No estimated time was available on when the location will re-open. The Sonic on West Commerce and the Sonic on Early Blvd. will both remain open during normal business hours.
Three from Early, one from Bangs earn TSWA all-state football honors
Three Early Longhorns and one Bangs Dragons were honored with selections to the Texas Sportswriters Association all-state football teams, which were released earlier this week. Bangs senior Guy Powell was a second-team selection on the Class 2A team as a running back. Early senior linebacker Caleb McCullough and receiver Jeremy...
Woman’s Club of Brownwood now accepting applications for donations
The Woman’s Club of Brownwood is accepting applications from charitable and non-profit organizations for funding. The deadline for turning in applications is March 10, and the funds will be distributed at the Woman’s Club May 23, 2023 luncheon meeting at the Brownwood County Club. Organized in 1973, the...
Santa Anna man arrested again for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual as more come forward
The Coleman Police Department previously reported about the recent arrest of Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. On February 6, 2023, McMillan was re-arrested in Santa Anna by the Santa Anna Police Department and Coleman County Sheriff’s Office after a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant was issued for McMillan.
Comanche Police make arrest for deadly conduct after shots fired
The Comanche Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On January 27th, 2023, the Comanche Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood located at about the 300 block of Sunset Drive in the city limits of Comanche. One person in connection with this shooting, Efrain Rios Jr., was taken into custody and admitted to being the shooter. Efrain Rios Jr. is an adult under the Texas Penal Code and was charged with Deadly Conduct that will be filed with the 220th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It was determined that this was a targeted incident, and no one was injured. As the investigation continues, other charges may be filed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
January 2023 Brown County Grand Jury Indictments
During the January 2023 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 25 true bills were returned against 23 people. Ervin Ray Chambers: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Retaliation. Johnny Savala Salazar aka Johnny Salazar aka Juan Salazar: Possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone – repeat offender. Joshua...
Disorderly conduct call results in arrest on multiple charges, including obstruction
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
