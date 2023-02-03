Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Democrats bash McCarthy over spending demands in debt ceiling talks: ‘hypocrite’
House Democrats are slamming Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) this week after he demanded steep spending cuts as part of negotiations with President Biden to lift the debt limit. They’re pointing to the trillions of dollars piled onto the debt under Republican administrations, wondering aloud why GOP leaders didn’t prioritize cuts...
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
fox56news.com
Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response
Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address. In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege...
fox56news.com
Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday amid the customary pomp and circumstance — and to loud acclaim from Democrats. But the speech also came as Biden struggles with mediocre approval ratings, the realities of a divided Congress and the looming start of the 2024 election campaign.
fox56news.com
Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union
President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today.
fox56news.com
Here are some of the states that won big in the new House GOP
A handful of states are emerging as big winners in the new House Republican majority as their representatives head to prominent roles on key panels. Republicans from states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky are chairing or sitting on some of the highest-profile committees. These assignments offer lawmakers the opportunities to address issues in their states and to cement or launch their careers, as is the case for some freshmen.
Comments / 1