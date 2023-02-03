ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
7 free agent wide receiver targets for the Buffalo Bills (who should draft one early)

Buffalo Bills fans had to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play in the AFC championship game one week after their team was eliminated. The Chiefs leaned on an unheralded free-agent acquisition from the previous offseason to get past the Bengals, as both teams scored reached 20 points. The Bills, meanwhile, were held to 10 points at home against Cincinnati in the divisional round.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s latest 2-round mock has head-scratching pick for Buffalo Bills

With the Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books, it’s time to get serious about the NFL draft. The Buffalo Bills currently hold six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th via Arizona and 6th) and have plenty of needs to address. Buffalo’s biggest need appears to be on the offensive line and that’s the area that ESPN’s Matt Miller addressed in the first round of his two-round mock draft.
