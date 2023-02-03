Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Super Bowl 2023 point spread, predictions & best bet: Chiefs vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL season will reach its epic conclusion in dramatic fashion in five short days in a Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia...
Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin appears at Super Bowl event, receives award
Phoenix — Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
Will Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin ever play football again? NFLPA Medical Director makes bold claim
NFLPA Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer made a bold proclamation on Wednesday in regards to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio show “Heart to Heart,” Mayer and host Dr. Fred Feit took call-in questions. One caller asked if Hamlin would ever be able to play football again.
7 free agent wide receiver targets for the Buffalo Bills (who should draft one early)
Buffalo Bills fans had to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play in the AFC championship game one week after their team was eliminated. The Chiefs leaned on an unheralded free-agent acquisition from the previous offseason to get past the Bengals, as both teams scored reached 20 points. The Bills, meanwhile, were held to 10 points at home against Cincinnati in the divisional round.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
All-CNY football star reaches career milestone for basketball team
Auburn’s DeSean Strachan clearly remembers his first-career bucket — a fast-break layup against New Hartford his freshman year with the Maroons’ varsity boys basketball team. Coincidentally enough, the senior’s 1,000th-career point also came on a layup during Tuesday’s 64-62 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
The 10 things we love most about college football: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On what will be the final bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each list their five favorite things about college football. It’s the final episode only because all College Football Survivor Show episodes will be...
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s latest 2-round mock has head-scratching pick for Buffalo Bills
With the Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books, it’s time to get serious about the NFL draft. The Buffalo Bills currently hold six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th via Arizona and 6th) and have plenty of needs to address. Buffalo’s biggest need appears to be on the offensive line and that’s the area that ESPN’s Matt Miller addressed in the first round of his two-round mock draft.
