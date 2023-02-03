ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

The Overlooked Benefit of Hiring Brian Flores

Since before the season ended, Vikings fans and writers have been discussing how to improve the beleaguered defense. Moving on from Ed Donatell, in the minds of many, seemed like a foregone conclusion. The swift defeat to the Giants further sealed that decision, setting Minnesota on a path toward finding a new DC. Hiring Brian Flores may be the absolute best outcome from the slow, nerve-wracking search.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

9 Theories on the Vikings 1st Offseason Domino

Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. VikingsTerritory and PurplePTSD writers were asked to provide one offseason prediction apiece, forecasting the Minnesota Vikings first offseason domino. The franchise is in rough shape via cap space — a yearly purple tradition — and will likely address aging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Zay Flowers

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Boston College WR Zay Flowers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The 3 (Relatively) Realistic Teams that Could Trade for Kirk Cousins

Right off the top, I’ll acknowledge my actual opinion: I don’t believe a trade for Kirk Cousins is going to happen. In fact, I’m of the belief that Kirk Cousins’ purple career is closer to middle-aged than it is to senior status. An extension seems like a distinct possibility. If that occurs, Cousins could be the QB1 for at least another 2 or 3 seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy