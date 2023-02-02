ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot Air Force Base, ND

KFYR-TV

Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend at the Dakota Lounge in Minot. Two people suffered gunshot wounds when a suspected gunman opened fire shortly after midnight Saturday. One of the victims is speaking out about surviving the ordeal and shared their...
MINOT, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
BISMARCK, ND
keyzradio.com

One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota

The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND

