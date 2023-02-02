Read full article on original website
Related
Minot police say keep an eye on drinks at the bar
The Minot Police Department reports that some traffickers are known to spike alcoholic drinks with Benadryl. This makes the victim more drunk and sleepy.
KFYR-TV
Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend at the Dakota Lounge in Minot. Two people suffered gunshot wounds when a suspected gunman opened fire shortly after midnight Saturday. One of the victims is speaking out about surviving the ordeal and shared their...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
KFYR-TV
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night at a southwest Minot bar. Minot Police said they have the suspected shooter in custody. Some patrons who were inside the bar at the time are being called “heroes” for their response. The scene...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
