Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opening new Arizona locationKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
A Tall Order! Man Climbs Building for Pro-Life GroupMarcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Lakers rumors: LA on doorstep of flipping Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell
The Los Angeles Lakers were sure to be active at the NBA trade deadline and Lakers fans may have finally gotten the news they have been waiting months to hear. It appears that the Lakers are on the doorstep of actually trading Russell Westbrook. Not many fans thought Los Angeles would actually go through with a potential Russ trade but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?
Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
Russell Westbrook trade doesn’t make Lakers a contender, but it is a start
After months and months of speculation the Los Angeles Lakers finally traded Russell Westbrook. After rumors of a trade being in the advanced discussion phase, it was made official. The Lakers worked out a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves to get Westbrook out of town. The...
