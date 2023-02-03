Read full article on original website
'1923': A Major Reveal Could Be a Clue to John Dutton's Ancestry
If you thought the Yellowstone gang had it bad, then you should really meet their ancestors on 1923. After a few weeks off, the Helen Mirren-Harrison Ford vehicle is back with an all new episode, in which the already beleaguered Dutton crew faces a whole boatload of new hardships. Can't this family just catch a break already? Haven't watched yet? Don't worry. We've pulled together six of the most consequential moments from last night's episode.
The Last Of Us’ Storm Reid Warns Fans About Being ‘Heartbroken’ When They Finally Watch Riley And Ellie’s Episode
CinemaBlend spoke with The Last of Us' Storm Reid about Riley's upcoming introduction, and implies it'll be a rough one for viewers.
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
Rick And Morty Characters That Will Need To Be Recast Following Justin Roiland's Firing
Justin Roiland is leaving a lot of characters on Rick and Morty for someone new to voice.
Sarah Paulson Crashes Pedro Pascal’s ‘SNL’ Skit To Declare Themselves The Internet’s ‘Mommy & Daddy’
Sarah Paulson, 48, made a surprise appearance the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, alongside host Pedro Pascal. The actress joined the 47-year-old actor halfway through a skit in which he played a teacher named Mr. Ben, who gives his class a presentation on technology, and she played a teacher called Ms. Jenny. The skit seemed to poke fun at the younger generation’s online habits.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
This Dutton Family Tree Shows How Seven Generations of 'Yellowstone' Characters Are Related
The Yellowstone universe is constantly evolving. And with the ever-expanding cast of characters, it can be hard to keep up with how each one is related. Taylor Sheridan's creation has expanded to include the Dutton family origin story with 1883 and 1923, and with new installments (1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666) on the horizon, we don't expect the world to be simplified any time soon.
Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis
Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
Michael Fassbender’s Acting in ‘Prometheus’ Made Charlize Theron Want to Punch Him in the Face
Michael Fassbender once proved Charlize Theron right about his acting skills when Theron experienced his performance personally.
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of '1923'
Episode five of "1923," titled "The Ghost of Zebrina," saw Teonna Rainwater find an ally. Insider rounds up the details you may not have noticed.
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
Danny Masterson’s Scandal Is Just the Tip of the ‘That ’70s Show’ Iceberg
Danny Masterson may be the only 'That '70s Show' cast member on trial right now, but others have dealt with their own scandals.
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
Who Is Dave Grohl's Wife? All About Jordyn Blum
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum got married in 2003 and have since welcomed three children Some rock stars might be known for their wild behavior, but Dave Grohl seems to be the very definition of a family man. The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer has been with his wife Jordyn Blum for over 20 years. Grohl and Blum got married in a ceremony held at their Los Angeles home on Aug. 2, 2003. Unsurprisingly, the wedding was attended by music industry legends like Clive Davis and...
‘The Last of Us’ Reshoots Were ‘Essential’ to the Pilot Episode and Solidify Tommy’s Role in a Possible Season 2
A recent report details the changes the HBO production team made to 'The Last of Us' at the last minute, ones that highlighted the show's strong family element.
The Last of Us: Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen, Explained
[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers from season 1.] The Kansas City QZ isn't the only new territory being explored on The Last of Us. HBO's live-action adaptation of the PlayStation video game has already deviated from the source material, changing the death of Anna Torv's Tess and expanding the entirely new love story of Nick Offerman's Bill and Murray Bartlett's Frank (who only appears in the game after he's already died). Sunday's episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand," also goes off course from the game when hardened survivor and smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his "cargo" — the bitten-but-immune Ellie (Bella Ramsey) — find themselves taking a wrong turn into Kansas City, Missouri.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
The famed Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 at the age of 50 Eagle-eyed Grammys viewers noticed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 "In Memoriam" portion of this year's show. Hawkins, who died at 50 in March 2022, was not left out of the tribute— rather, he was featured in last year's memoriam segment. The 2022 Grammys were held April 3, just nine days after Hawkins' tragic death on March 25. Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys...
Pedro Pascal Delightfully Derails ‘SNL’ Sketch When He Loses It Laughing
Ego Nwodim’s portrayal of “Lisa from Temecula” proved to be too much for the “Last of Us” star — and fellow cast member Bowen Yang.
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Ryan Reynolds sends a warning to Hugh Jackman with jacked ‘Deadpool 3’ training image
Having recently wrapped up his run on Broadway in The Music Man, Hugh Jackman admitted he needed six months to get back into superhero shape ahead of his hotly-anticipated return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3. Given that he was shredded to borderline insane levels towards...
