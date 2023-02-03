ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

KHON2

Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
People

Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea

Tre' Evans-Dumaran, 24, was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center following the Jan. 27 incident A 24-year-old Hawaii firefighter who was in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain has died. Tre' Evans-Dumaran was helping residents in Maui on Jan. 27 after a storm caused flooding in the area when he got swept into a storm drain, according to Maui County officials. He was later found 800 yards away from where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kulanihakoi Street. Although he initially survived,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County testifiers passionate over freedom to choose birth practitioner

Fervent testifiers over many hours at Maui County Council sought the freedom to choose birth practitioners regardless of licensure status. Apprenticeship-trained midwives would be criminalized after July 1 — when the current exemption expires — if the state doesn’t approve pending legislation. A resolution at Maui County...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

$195,000 awarded to Maui County for medical outreach for unsheltered homeless

The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to provide basic medical care to the unsheltered homeless, officials announced. The funding will pay for a physician to accompany outreach workers to locations where there are unsheltered...
mauinow.com

No-cost oral health services for public school students expand to Maui

As part of its expansion to the neighboring islands, the Hawai‘i Keiki––Hawai‘i Dental Service (HDS) Dental Sealant Program developed a partnership with dentists Emi Orikasa and Steven McDaniel at Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Inc. Under the partnership, the dentists are participating in a community-wide effort to provide better oral healthcare access to public school keiki in Maui County.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Feb. 9-15

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 2-8, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The reggae band SOJA performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI

