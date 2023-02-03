Read full article on original website
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Maui county official who admitted to taking bribes is scheduled to be sentenced this week. Stewart Stant served as the environmental director and took thousands of dollars from contractor Milton Choy, who has also pleaded guilty. According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Stant spent $187,000 on...
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Tre' Evans-Dumaran, 24, was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center following the Jan. 27 incident A 24-year-old Hawaii firefighter who was in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain has died. Tre' Evans-Dumaran was helping residents in Maui on Jan. 27 after a storm caused flooding in the area when he got swept into a storm drain, according to Maui County officials. He was later found 800 yards away from where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kulanihakoi Street. Although he initially survived,...
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
Maui County testifiers passionate over freedom to choose birth practitioner
Fervent testifiers over many hours at Maui County Council sought the freedom to choose birth practitioners regardless of licensure status. Apprenticeship-trained midwives would be criminalized after July 1 — when the current exemption expires — if the state doesn’t approve pending legislation. A resolution at Maui County...
Hawaii firefighter dies after being sucked into storm drain, rescusitated
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27 while responding to flooding in Kihei died this morning after fighting for his life for a week. In a news release today Maui County announced the death of 24-year-old Tre' Evans-Dumaran. The news...
Accident closes Maui Veterans Hwy. southbound
Maui County Officials announced that Maui Veterans Highway is closed southbound.
Emergency dispatchers are first responders: Maui Council
The Maui County Council has passed a resolution urging lawmakers to recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders.
Feds Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least nine years for Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes. Stant directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012...
Pukalani customers to be affected by water shutoff
A portion of Pukalnia customers will be affected by a water shutoff Feb.7.
$195,000 awarded to Maui County for medical outreach for unsheltered homeless
The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to provide basic medical care to the unsheltered homeless, officials announced. The funding will pay for a physician to accompany outreach workers to locations where there are unsheltered...
No-cost oral health services for public school students expand to Maui
As part of its expansion to the neighboring islands, the Hawai‘i Keiki––Hawai‘i Dental Service (HDS) Dental Sealant Program developed a partnership with dentists Emi Orikasa and Steven McDaniel at Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Inc. Under the partnership, the dentists are participating in a community-wide effort to provide better oral healthcare access to public school keiki in Maui County.
Makawao’s Popular Café Returns in a Colorful New Location as Vida by Sip Me
At an early age, Laura Night understood that cafés connect people. While growing up in Livingston, Montana, her grandfather would take her to a local coffee shop every week and, with that, Night says, “It was ingrained that community equals coffee and coffee equals community.”. Reflecting on those...
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Feb. 9-15
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 2-8, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The reggae band SOJA performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
