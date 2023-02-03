For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 2-8, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The reggae band SOJA performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.

LAHAINA, HI ・ 13 HOURS AGO