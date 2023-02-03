Vanessa Hudgens, Rockies’ Cole Tucker engaged after dating for two years

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens are in the wedding planning phase.

TMZ reports that Tucker, a utility MLB player, and Hudgens, an actress in “High School Musical,” got engaged in late 2022. While the date that the 26-year-old Tucker popped the question could not be ascertained, the couple did have a romantic getaway to Paris in November.

Hudgens and Tucker have been dating since 2020.

Tucker was called up to the Pirates in 2019 and played for them the past four seasons. In 2022, he hit .175 with no home runs and two RBIs in 63 plate appearances spread across 18 games.

In December, Tucker signed a minor league deal with the Rockies.

The 34-year-old Hudgens played the role of Gabriella Montez in the 2006 Disney Channel film, “High School Musical.” She ultimately starred in three films in that franchise and also appeared in “Bandslam,” “Spring Breakers” and “Bad Boys for Life.”

Recently, Hudgens has starred in and co-produced several Christmas films for Netflix, including “The Knight Before Christmas.”

On Thanksgiving, Hudgens expressed her gratitude for her partner.

“Happy day of giving thanks,” Hudgens wrote in an Instagram caption , with a heart emoji. “Thru though times I’ve always leaned on gratitude to lift my spirit. So much to be grateful for. Mother Nature, Fam, friends, dis man. The list goes on n on 🥰 I hope by focusing on the things your grateful for today your spirit is lifted.”