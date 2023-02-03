Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Dismembered Remains Found in Concrete-Filled Barrel Belong to Missing North Carolina Man, Authorities Say
The cut-up remains of a North Carolina man last seen on Christmas Eve have been found encased in concrete inside a barrel, authorities said. Forensic testing concluded the body parts belonged to Michael Bradley Cox, 40, who was reported missing on Jan. 5 after not being seen in several days, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
WBKO
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say
SANFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge after Lee County investigators said they found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. The remains were identified as Michael Bradley Cox, a man missing since December, Lee County Sheriff’s...
WXII 12
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man was found dismembered inside a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they found the body while searching a property in Sanford in January. The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in December 2022. They said his body was found in a 55-galloon barrel in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete as well.
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
cbs17
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple homicide as the infant that was injured has died. Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both of Fayetteville, were killed in the shooting that police said was not random.
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WRAL
Neighbors, family react to death of 2 men and baby girl
Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital.
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
WLOS.com
NC man charged with murder after dismembered body of missing person found in barrel
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in North Carolina after the remains of a man previously reported missing were discovered inside of a barrel. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the department executed a search warrant at a residence on Farrell Road in Sanford on Jan. 25, 2023, and a connecting parcel of land. On the second day of the search, detectives located a 55-gallon barrel "in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete and suspected human remains," the department said.
2 killed, infant wounded in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and an infant wounded.
cbs17
Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
Guilford County man who escaped death penalty could earn parole from life sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man from Guilford County who escaped the death penalty for murdering his former girlfriend is being considered for parole from his life sentence in prison. Terry Lynn Jordan is serving life after being convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 21, 1991, in Guilford County Superior Court. He could be the […]
cbs17
Crips gang member in Selma gets 30 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack
RALEIGH, N.C. — A verified Crips gang member was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple cocaine and crack charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and other information presented in court, in January 2020, Deondre Montreal...
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal, releases statement
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
