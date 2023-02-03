ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Dismembered Remains Found in Concrete-Filled Barrel Belong to Missing North Carolina Man, Authorities Say

The cut-up remains of a North Carolina man last seen on Christmas Eve have been found encased in concrete inside a barrel, authorities said. Forensic testing concluded the body parts belonged to Michael Bradley Cox, 40, who was reported missing on Jan. 5 after not being seen in several days, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
SANFORD, NC
LEE COUNTY, NC
SANFORD, NC
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
WILMINGTON, NC
Neighbors, family react to death of 2 men and baby girl

Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NC man charged with murder after dismembered body of missing person found in barrel

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in North Carolina after the remains of a man previously reported missing were discovered inside of a barrel. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the department executed a search warrant at a residence on Farrell Road in Sanford on Jan. 25, 2023, and a connecting parcel of land. On the second day of the search, detectives located a 55-gallon barrel "in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete and suspected human remains," the department said.
SANFORD, NC
Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
DURHAM, NC

