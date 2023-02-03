LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man was found dismembered inside a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they found the body while searching a property in Sanford in January. The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in December 2022. They said his body was found in a 55-galloon barrel in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete as well.

SANFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO