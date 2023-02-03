Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down
TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
KMBC.com
Kansas City councilmembers consider $30 million violence prevention proposal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new proposal to take $30 million out of Kansas City’s general fund or savings account to pay for community-based violence prevention is drawing both praise and criticism. Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw is sponsoring the measure which would allocate $6 million for each of the...
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KMBC.com
School safety expert says families at Wyandotte High School need to demand change
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A school safety expert says it’s time parents at Wyandotte High School demand changes to make the school safe. "What I've seen is unacceptable and we have a school that's out of control,” said Larry Altman. Altman is currently a professor at Avila...
KMBC.com
Pastor: More help needed at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex with bedbug issues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pastor is pleading for help for people inside the Victory Hills Apartments near College and Parallel Parkways. Inspectors have deemed the property unfit for occupancy if the bedbug issues are not corrected by March 13th. A representative for the property management company and owner...
KMBC.com
'Dedication': Kansas City police officers honored for service to the city
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City police officers were honored by the department on Tuesday. It was a night of recognition for officers who go above and beyond the duty of normal expectations. "Their dedication to the city, which you are about to learn, has made Kansas...
KMBC.com
'It's just unbelievable': Families express concerns over safety issues at KCK's Wyandotte High School
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Families are speaking out about what they believe are unsafe conditions at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan. KMBC 9 Investigates has reported about guns, drugs, and fights on school property. Former Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools police officer Marialexa Sanoja in her resignation...
KMBC.com
In first weekend of marijuana legalization, sales in Missouri approached $13 million
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri says that nearly $12.7 million in medical marijuana and recreational marijuana sales were made on the first weekend of full legalization. From Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, marijuana sales totaled $12.689,965.07 in Missouri. Medical marijuana sales totaled $4.189,064.46 and “consumer sales”...
KMBC.com
City of Overland Park announces pay increase for lifeguards
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to deal with a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Overland Park has increased lifeguard pay to $15/hour. The Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department said the pay increase will begin immediately. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and have...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police locate missing newborn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says it successfully located a missing newborn boy. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains open. KC police said early Monday afternoon that one-month-old Namir Hopkins went missing after last being seen with a 24-year-old woman, identified...
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man receives 10 years in prison for kidnapping conspiracy that led to murder of victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murder of a victim. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
KMBC.com
Leavenworth football player dead after fight, police investigate as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide. Police confirm Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Miller and the suspect.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police looking for 13-year-old last seen on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old Monday afternoon. Jayden Robker was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 3 p.m. Police described the 13-year-old as Black, with brown hair brown, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and...
KMBC.com
JoCo Emergency Communications Center wants to bring more exposure to 911 dispatcher career path
OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Emergency Communications Center is hoping to bring more exposure to the 911 dispatcher career. Dispatchers are in high demand across the country. In Johnson County, they need to fill a few spots. Kate Dorsey is the operations manager and has worked in the...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter continuing to light up the stat sheet
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter is one of the best players in Kansas City girls high school basketball. KMBC's Karen Kornacki caught up with her last week as the season is coming to a close.
KMBC.com
Ottawa man receives 253-month prison sentence for raping 13-year-old girl in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 22-year-old Ottawa, Kan., man was sentenced to 253 months in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl from Lawrence. Ernest Ingram accepted a plea agreement in December. Upon release, he will receive lifetime supervision and register as a lifetime sex offender. “This young survivor demonstrated tremendous...
KMBC.com
Rockhurst University’s employees to have 5 mandated furlough days due to budget concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees at Rockhurst University will have five mandated furlough days due to budget concerns. Percentage wise, it’s a 1.9% reduction in salary, according to the university. The move was made due to budget deficits which the university say was created due to lost revenue...
KMBC.com
Dive teams recover body after person falls through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams recovered a body after they were dispatched to the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which is coated...
