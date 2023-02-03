ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down

TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Missouri police locate missing newborn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says it successfully located a missing newborn boy. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains open. KC police said early Monday afternoon that one-month-old Namir Hopkins went missing after last being seen with a 24-year-old woman, identified...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

City of Overland Park announces pay increase for lifeguards

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to deal with a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Overland Park has increased lifeguard pay to $15/hour. The Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department said the pay increase will begin immediately. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and have...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy