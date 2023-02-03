Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Kansas City councilmembers consider $30 million violence prevention proposal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new proposal to take $30 million out of Kansas City’s general fund or savings account to pay for community-based violence prevention is drawing both praise and criticism. Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw is sponsoring the measure which would allocate $6 million for each of the...
KMBC.com
'Dedication': Kansas City police officers honored for service to the city
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City police officers were honored by the department on Tuesday. It was a night of recognition for officers who go above and beyond the duty of normal expectations. "Their dedication to the city, which you are about to learn, has made Kansas...
KMBC.com
School safety expert says families at Wyandotte High School need to demand change
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A school safety expert says it’s time parents at Wyandotte High School demand changes to make the school safe. "What I've seen is unacceptable and we have a school that's out of control,” said Larry Altman. Altman is currently a professor at Avila...
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KMBC.com
JoCo Emergency Communications Center wants to bring more exposure to 911 dispatcher career path
OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Emergency Communications Center is hoping to bring more exposure to the 911 dispatcher career. Dispatchers are in high demand across the country. In Johnson County, they need to fill a few spots. Kate Dorsey is the operations manager and has worked in the...
KMBC.com
'It's just unbelievable': Families express concerns over safety issues at KCK's Wyandotte High School
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Families are speaking out about what they believe are unsafe conditions at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kan. KMBC 9 Investigates has reported about guns, drugs, and fights on school property. Former Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools police officer Marialexa Sanoja in her resignation...
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man receives 10 years in prison for kidnapping conspiracy that led to murder of victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murder of a victim. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
KMBC.com
Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down
TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
KMBC.com
Pastor: More help needed at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex with bedbug issues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pastor is pleading for help for people inside the Victory Hills Apartments near College and Parallel Parkways. Inspectors have deemed the property unfit for occupancy if the bedbug issues are not corrected by March 13th. A representative for the property management company and owner...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police locate missing newborn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says it successfully located a missing newborn boy. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains open. KC police said early Monday afternoon that one-month-old Namir Hopkins went missing after last being seen with a 24-year-old woman, identified...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KMBC.com
Ottawa man receives 253-month prison sentence for raping 13-year-old girl in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 22-year-old Ottawa, Kan., man was sentenced to 253 months in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl from Lawrence. Ernest Ingram accepted a plea agreement in December. Upon release, he will receive lifetime supervision and register as a lifetime sex offender. “This young survivor demonstrated tremendous...
KMBC.com
City of Overland Park announces pay increase for lifeguards
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to deal with a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Overland Park has increased lifeguard pay to $15/hour. The Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department said the pay increase will begin immediately. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and have...
Arizona-based Chiefs fans ship hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque
Before the lunchtime rush could even form a door outside Joe's KC, the Kansas City barbecue mainstay was already filling more than 100 orders for barbeque destined for Arizona.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police looking for 2 suspects, car connected to gunfire incidents overnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are looking for at least two suspects who fired guns and damaged property overnight. No one was harmed by the gunfire, which happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 24th and Ousdahl in Lawrence. Two vehicles in the area were damaged by the...
KMBC.com
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering above their neighborhoods this week.
