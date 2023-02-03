UPDATE: Teenage Boy Killed In Midland Park House Fire
A teenage boy was killed Thursday night in a ferocious, fast-moving house fire in Midland Park.
Two other victims were hospitalized in the blaze, which apparently ignited on the first floor of the two-family home on Franklin Avenue home next to the borough public library shortly after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Firefighters found the 16-year-old boy in the front left side of the home -- apparently his bedroom -- soon after arriving, responders said.
He was brought to an ambulance before being pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
There was no immediate indication of a possible cause of the Midland Park fire. An investigation was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
The fire in the 2½-story wood-frame structure quickly went to three alarms for coverage.
The bulk of the blaze was knocked down within a half-hour, but firefighters continued to battle hot spots.
Jennie Schaper Keene
There was no immediate indication of a possible cause. An investigation was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
