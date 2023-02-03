ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Park, NJ

UPDATE: Teenage Boy Killed In Midland Park House Fire

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shxmt_0kanppSM00

A teenage boy was killed Thursday night in a ferocious, fast-moving house fire in Midland Park.

UPDATE: Boy, 16, ID'd As Victim Killed In Midland Park Fire

Two other victims were hospitalized in the blaze, which apparently ignited on the first floor of the two-family home on Franklin Avenue home next to the borough public library shortly after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Firefighters found the 16-year-old boy in the front left side of the home -- apparently his bedroom -- soon after arriving, responders said.

He was brought to an ambulance before being pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

There was no immediate indication of a possible cause of the Midland Park fire. An investigation was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

The fire in the 2½-story wood-frame structure quickly went to three alarms for coverage.

The bulk of the blaze was knocked down within a half-hour, but firefighters continued to battle hot spots.

The fire apparently ignited on the first floor of the 2½-story Franklin Avenue home in Midland Park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Jennie Schaper Keene

There was no immediate indication of a possible cause. An investigation was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The bulk of the blaze was knocked down within a half-hour, but firefighters continued to battle hot spots.

Jennie Schaper Keene

Aftermath of the Franklin Avenue fire in Midland Park on Feb. 2.

Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

At the scene.

Lindsey Perez

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

PSE&G Worker Killed, Suspect Dead In Somerset County: Prosecutor

An employee at PSE&G was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently died by suicide in Somerset County, authorities said. Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, around 7 a.m. at the company's headquarters on Weston Canal Road, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Gunman Found Following Fatal Shooting At PSE&G Headquarters, Police Report

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): A gunman shot and killed another man outside PSE&G's headquarters in Somerset County early Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The shooting at the Weston Canal Road building of the utility company's Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township occurred at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8, according to an alert from the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC).
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed GF Dead In West New York, Officials Say

A 40-year-old West New York man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to officials in Hudson County.Daniela Garcia-Murillo was found with stab wounds in her abdomen at 4914 Murphy Place around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Prosecutor Esther Suarez …
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found In Kearny

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Kearny. The remains were found sometime Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Detectives descended on Central Avenue and Third Street for an investigation. No further information was provided. to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news...
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County

Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses i…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
473K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy