ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Police investigate fatal stabbing at Salt Lake City housing development

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7V6g_0kanpQaJ00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A man has died following a stabbing at a Salt Lake City housing development on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

SLCPD officers reportedly responded to reports of a stabbing at Palmer Court , a housing development area designed to help the unsheltered located at 999 South Main Street, around 3:45 p.m. today.

One man dead following shooting at Salt Lake City townhouse complex

Upon arrival, officers found the man in critical condition. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man, later identified as 34-year-old Charles Alires, eventually died at the scene.

Police say they believe the suspect ran from the scene. Officers searched the area for the suspect but have not found anyone yet.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. At this point, police say there is no information indicating the stabbing was random.

This marks the second homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023. The first case occurred last night at a townhouse complex in Glendale, where a man was shot and killed.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23–23556.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

West Valley police searching for suspect in apartment stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing on Tuesday night in West Valley City. The victim is recovering from multiple wounds this morning. According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. about...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box

This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party

WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy