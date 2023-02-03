ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Big Game & Valentine's Plans? Soul Nashville offers an immersive dining experience

There's a reason when you walk into Soul Nashville that you feel like you've been transported from the busy Music City streets to a vacation in a lush paradise. General Manager and designer of Soul Nichole Nunn says she wanted an "immersive experience," and that is what you get at Soul. Roses and flowers surround you while melodies of soft funk, R&B, and soul music vibrate tension away.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Carrie Underwood to make her way to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American Idol made-famous superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the second leg of her seventh tour. Underwood will be performing in Nashville on Mar. 1. The country music singer holds many accolades, including 28 #1 singles and 66 million sold...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: Middle Tennessee babies 'go red' for heart month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns in Middle Tennessee are "going red" to raise awareness about congenital heart defects. Ascension Saint Thomas shared photos of babies in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and McMinnville sporting their red onesies in recognition of Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week. CHD Awareness Week runs from Feb. 7 through Valentine's Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Racist' graffiti found in dorms at MTSU as Black History Month starts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Racist" graffiti was strewn across a message board in the student dorms at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Friday night, according to university president Sidney McPhee. He says the drawings do not fit in with MTSU culture and are not allowed in the university community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

NFD battles fire at Hickory Creek Apartments Sunday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department battled flames late Sunday night and early Monday morning off Vultee Blvd at Hickory Creek Apartments. Crews on scene are now performing salvage and overhaul to the damaged area. Nobody was hurt during the fire. This is a breaking news story,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Experts predict strong spring for homebuyers, new buyer activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The number of Middle Tennessee homes sold in January is 31% lower than last year. But housing experts predict the spring to pick up speed. According to Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 1,414 Middle Tennessee homes sold in January, which is a 31% decline to the 2,061 homes sold in January of 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

How much are Metro Nashville double-dippers costing taxpayers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Part-time Nashville employees already in retirement are collecting around $13 million from taxpayers, which includes monthly pension checks as a part of a program called STEP (Starting to Enjoy Your Pension). According to public records requests, around 200 Metro employees are receiving taxpayer-funded monthly pensions....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Plan to cut Metro Council in half to be voted on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The plan to cut Metro Council in half, from 40 to 20, is gaining steam as Tennessee state lawmakers take up the issue on Tuesday. Now, some Metro leaders say not only is this bad for Nashville, but they plan to fight back. While some...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries

GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy