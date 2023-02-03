Read full article on original website
Big Game & Valentine's Plans? Soul Nashville offers an immersive dining experience
There's a reason when you walk into Soul Nashville that you feel like you've been transported from the busy Music City streets to a vacation in a lush paradise. General Manager and designer of Soul Nichole Nunn says she wanted an "immersive experience," and that is what you get at Soul. Roses and flowers surround you while melodies of soft funk, R&B, and soul music vibrate tension away.
Carrie Underwood to make her way to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American Idol made-famous superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the second leg of her seventh tour. Underwood will be performing in Nashville on Mar. 1. The country music singer holds many accolades, including 28 #1 singles and 66 million sold...
'We are here for you': Clarksville family of eight receives home from local ministry
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville-based ministry dedicated a home to a family of eight on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity, a ministry striving to serve low-income families, provided the Allen family with a home near the heart of Downtown Clarksville over the weekend. Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their...
CUTENESS OVERLOAD: Middle Tennessee babies 'go red' for heart month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns in Middle Tennessee are "going red" to raise awareness about congenital heart defects. Ascension Saint Thomas shared photos of babies in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and McMinnville sporting their red onesies in recognition of Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week. CHD Awareness Week runs from Feb. 7 through Valentine's Day.
Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
New MNPD entertainment district unit plans to address homelessness on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are cracking down on the entertainment district in Music City with their designated police unit. Big Time Boots on Broadway sent surveillance video where they say a homeless man pushed on woman, chased her with a belt, then chased after another woman. The...
'Racist' graffiti found in dorms at MTSU as Black History Month starts
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Racist" graffiti was strewn across a message board in the student dorms at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Friday night, according to university president Sidney McPhee. He says the drawings do not fit in with MTSU culture and are not allowed in the university community.
NFD battles fire at Hickory Creek Apartments Sunday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department battled flames late Sunday night and early Monday morning off Vultee Blvd at Hickory Creek Apartments. Crews on scene are now performing salvage and overhaul to the damaged area. Nobody was hurt during the fire. This is a breaking news story,...
FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
Experts predict strong spring for homebuyers, new buyer activity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The number of Middle Tennessee homes sold in January is 31% lower than last year. But housing experts predict the spring to pick up speed. According to Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 1,414 Middle Tennessee homes sold in January, which is a 31% decline to the 2,061 homes sold in January of 2022.
Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
How much are Metro Nashville double-dippers costing taxpayers?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Part-time Nashville employees already in retirement are collecting around $13 million from taxpayers, which includes monthly pension checks as a part of a program called STEP (Starting to Enjoy Your Pension). According to public records requests, around 200 Metro employees are receiving taxpayer-funded monthly pensions....
Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
MNPD keeps silent amidst calls for police removal from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Operation Crime and Justice, The Black Nashville Assembly (BNA) is calling for change in Nashville after a Memphis man was beaten to death last month. Last month, a group of Memphis Police Officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after pulling him over for a traffic...
Plan to cut Metro Council in half to be voted on Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The plan to cut Metro Council in half, from 40 to 20, is gaining steam as Tennessee state lawmakers take up the issue on Tuesday. Now, some Metro leaders say not only is this bad for Nashville, but they plan to fight back. While some...
New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries
GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
Humane Society of Dickson County worried about welfare of future animals taken in
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Dickson County is ending its partnership with the local humane society that’s been helping the county’s animal control unit. The humane society said they’re concerned about the welfare of the animals taken in. Stray animals will now be housed in an older...
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
