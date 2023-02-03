CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO