Maryland State

Airline notes: Frontier to add summer pass, San Juan to its schedule; Amtrak gears up for Northeast corridor projects

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 6 days ago
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delmarva Power reports record low outage figure for 2022

Delmarva Power reporrted the lowest frequency of electric outages in 2022. The Exelon company credited work to modernize and upgrade the grid in the face of increasingly hsevere weather helped decrease the frequency of outages in 2022, with an overall l 47% improvement over the past decade. Delmarva Power electric...
DELAWARE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WSBS

Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country

We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

3 of the 10 Safest Small Cities In the US Are in Massachusetts

If you’re looking for a safe community for yourself or to plop down and start growing a little family, it turns out Massachusetts is a pretty good place to be. The folks at moneygeek crunched the numbers and released their yearly report of the Safest Small Cities in the US. To put their findings together moneygeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking 660 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

MassWildlife Offers Coyote Encounter Tips

(Franklin County, MA) Recently coyotes have become more visible to the public, especially after events like last year’s drought, which drew them out in search of food sources. MassWildlife issued a list of tips for members of the public who may encounter coyotes during the current mating season, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Press release: Labor Department issues revised unemployment insurance rate table

The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) announced the revised Taxable Wage Base, Assessment Rate Tables, Cap Earned Rate and New Employer Rates for 2023, effective January 1, 2023. The taxable wage base will be $10,500 in 2023. With the unanimous support of the Unemployment Insurance Advisory Council, DOL Secretary Karryl...
DELAWARE STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated...
EXETER, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing

Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

