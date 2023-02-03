Airline notes: Frontier to add summer pass, San Juan to its schedule; Amtrak gears up for Northeast corridor projects

Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Our view: Delaware takes baby steps in moving toward online sports betting
Our view: Delaware takes baby steps in moving toward online sports betting. For a sales-tax-free state that loves to find other revenue sources, Delaware has been slow out of the gate in climbing on the online sports betting bandwagon. it comes despite the fact that the state was exempted from...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva Power reports record low outage figure for 2022
Delmarva Power reporrted the lowest frequency of electric outages in 2022. The Exelon company credited work to modernize and upgrade the grid in the face of increasingly hsevere weather helped decrease the frequency of outages in 2022, with an overall l 47% improvement over the past decade. Delmarva Power electric...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Baltimore company recalls sandwiches and other to go offerings after Listeria is detected
Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023, in nearby states according to a Food and Drug Administration release. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism that can cause serious and sometimes...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country
We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
country1025.com
3 of the 10 Safest Small Cities In the US Are in Massachusetts
If you’re looking for a safe community for yourself or to plop down and start growing a little family, it turns out Massachusetts is a pretty good place to be. The folks at moneygeek crunched the numbers and released their yearly report of the Safest Small Cities in the US. To put their findings together moneygeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking 660 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Massachusetts
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
franklincountynow.com
MassWildlife Offers Coyote Encounter Tips
(Franklin County, MA) Recently coyotes have become more visible to the public, especially after events like last year’s drought, which drew them out in search of food sources. MassWildlife issued a list of tips for members of the public who may encounter coyotes during the current mating season, which...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Press release: Labor Department issues revised unemployment insurance rate table
The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) announced the revised Taxable Wage Base, Assessment Rate Tables, Cap Earned Rate and New Employer Rates for 2023, effective January 1, 2023. The taxable wage base will be $10,500 in 2023. With the unanimous support of the Unemployment Insurance Advisory Council, DOL Secretary Karryl...
See the dead, frozen shark found on icy Massachusetts beach during polar vortex
The animal was discovered on Cape Cod as a polar vortex caused temperatures to plummet in the Northeast.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated...
Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing
Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. "
Comments / 0