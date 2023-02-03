ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society

WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Bonnie Louise Cantrell

Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Molly Beach

Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner

MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users

MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Judith Hootman

Judith Ann Hootman, 73 of Jeromesville passed away Thursday February 2, 2023. She was born June 2, 1949 in Mansfield the daughter of Charles and Roxie Faye Payton Caugherty Jr. She was a 1967 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and worked for Heffelfinger Insurance in Jeromesville. She enjoyed quilting, crafts...
JEROMESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

James "Jim" E. Kriegel

James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. To plant...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

James Butterfield

James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mary Helen Soria

Mary Helen Soria passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Helen was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and was the daughter of Pete “Pedro” and Catherine Salas Gonzales. Helen was employed at Jay Plastics for 35 years, retiring in 2008. She was a loving...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman

ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy