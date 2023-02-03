Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GALLERY: Hungry for raccoon? Hundreds gather for 80th dinner anniversary
Hundreds attended the 80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Luke's Community Center. Proceeds from this year's dinner will go to Main, Market & Beyond's street-lighting project in downtown Danville.
Scholarship established at The Shelby Foundation in memory of beloved journalist
SHELBY -- This past December, the Shelby community lost a well-known and well-respected journalist, sports editor, and huge Whippet fan when Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022. Chuck loved his hometown of Shelby and everything it had to offer. He and his wife,...
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm
SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
Richland County mindfulness educator named to SEL for Ohio leadership team
MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align has announced that Julie Braumberger, its Director of Education, was named to the leadership team of the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Ohio (SEL4OH). "The SEL4OH founding leadership team is thrilled to welcome a new cohort of SEL champions from...
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society
WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
Bonnie Louise Cantrell
Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
Molly Beach
Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
Section of Warren Road to close in Mansfield through Feb. 10
MANSFIELD -- Due to Water Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road.
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of January permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in January. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
Ashland Symphony Orchestra conductor Michael Repper wins Grammy for work on New York Youth Symphony album
ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra's newest music director and conductor — Michael Repper — earned a new, prestigious title on Sunday. Repper’s conducting of the New York Youth Symphony’s debut album during the height of the coronavirus pandemic earned a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.
Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users
MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
Judith Hootman
Judith Ann Hootman, 73 of Jeromesville passed away Thursday February 2, 2023. She was born June 2, 1949 in Mansfield the daughter of Charles and Roxie Faye Payton Caugherty Jr. She was a 1967 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and worked for Heffelfinger Insurance in Jeromesville. She enjoyed quilting, crafts...
Open Source: Retired K-9 trainer opens dog kennel in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Sara Mosier-Napier could always tell when her police partner was about to bite. “I’ve been watching dog tails and ears for a very long time,” she said.
Division II teams ready to duke it out in rugged Ashland district
ASHLAND — Sunday’s tournament draw confirmed what north central Ohio basketball fans already knew. The Ashland district is going to be a street fight.
James "Jim" E. Kriegel
James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. To plant...
James Butterfield
James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
Mary Helen Soria
Mary Helen Soria passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Helen was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and was the daughter of Pete “Pedro” and Catherine Salas Gonzales. Helen was employed at Jay Plastics for 35 years, retiring in 2008. She was a loving...
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
