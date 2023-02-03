Read full article on original website
Ore Dock BotEco Center holds Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based non-profit is holding a quilt fundraiser for Room at the Inn. From now until February 22, the Ore Dock BotEco Center is accepting $10 donations as part of its Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser. You will be entered into a drawing to win 1 of 5 locally donated quilts.
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
Event to offer resources, highlight small business across the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s annual meeting and SBAM business success meeting is happening at NMU’s Northern Center February 16. Every year the group uses the meeting as an opportunity to highlight the work of small businesses across Upper Michigan, as well as provide resources and information for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo’s employment at a meeting on Tuesday. Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron made the motion to terminate DeSalvo’s contract as a Delta County employee. Commissioners John Malnar and Steven...
‘Dentistry of the Heart’ will return to Iron Mountain for 17th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free dental work event in Dickinson County is back this month. The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain has hosted its “Dentistry of the Heart” program for 17 years. It provides free dental care for anyone 18 or older in need. Staff hope to serve around 200 people. The program provides provide cleanings, extractions, and fillings.
UPAWS to host Valentine’s Day Event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, UPAWS is hosting its Valentine’s Day Empty the Shelter event. The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the Empty the Shelters Valentine’s Day event Thursday through Sunday. The adoption fee will be waived for cats and dogs one year and up. All small critters will have their fees waived, regardless of their age.
UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames. Officers quickly...
Forest Roberts Theatre to host Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company is gearing up for a performance at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The performance will be chock-full of visual storytelling. It’s happening on February 11 at 1:00 and 7:30 p.m. Group member April Lindala says this is an opportunity...
Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County dental office will be celebrating February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month. On Tuesday, Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn will provide free dental care for kids 18 and under in honor of “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The office will do fillings, cleanings, extractions, sealants, and fluoride.
Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
American Legion Post 44 to host fundraiser for Air Force veteran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion will demonstrate how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invites the community to attend a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will help the post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran....
Escanaba sees increase in car thefts, officials give tips on how to keep your car safe
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is seeing an increase in car thefts this winter. Escanaba Public Safety Road Sergeant Sam Carr says stolen car cases have increased significantly in the city compared to a year ago. “Last year about this time we had no reports of a stolen vehicle,...
UPDATE: ‘Enough is enough’: Baraga County prosecutor nixes plea bargain offers for meth charges
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary went into more detail with TV6 on Tuesday about his reasons behind removing plea bargain offers for meth distribution-related offenses. “I can honestly say that not a day goes by where I don’t get another police report involving possession...
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is in jail following a high-speed chase in Iron Mountain Monday morning. The Iron Mountain Police Department said an IMPD officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a white pickup truck on Carpenter Avenue near F Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The truck, however, fled East-bound on F Street as the officer approached the truck on foot.
Escanaba Boys Basketball team returns to action
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eskymos returned to action on the basketball court Monday night. Students and staff are still grieving the loss of Tara and Jerry Weaver. On Jan. 27, the couple was killed in a car crash on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game. They left behind three children, two of which are still at Escanaba High School. Their son, Lukas Weaver played Monday night as the Eskymos hosted the Marinette Marines.
